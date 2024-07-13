OSU Baseball: Cowboy Transfer Max Knight Commits to Missouri State
Missouri State has landed a former Cowboy in the transfer portal.
On Saturday, Max Knight announced his commitment to Missouri State on social media after beginning his career with Oklahoma State. Playing only one season at OSU, Knight did not see much playing time and opted to enter the portal following the season.
As a pitcher and first baseman, Knight’s exposure with the Cowboys was limited, playing in only nine games. He had only one appearance as a pitcher last season in March against West Virginia.
In six at-bats last season, Knight had three hits and an RBI. Knight earned his first collegiate hit on April 6 during a Bedlam loss.
Knight joins a Missouri State team that had a losing record last season at 23-24. On March 19, the Bears visited Stillwater in the teams’ only matchup last season, with OSU winning 13-4.
Knight was one of a handful of Cowboys who entered the transfer portal after OSU’s disappointing Stillwater Regional loss to Florida. After winning the first two games of the regional, including a win against the Gators, OSU lost back-to-back matchups in the Regional final to finish the season.
Still, Knight was part of the team’s Big 12 Championship run, which saw the Cowboys defeat Oklahoma in the teams’ final Big 12 matchup. Although OSU will not get to see players such as Knight develop throughout their careers, the Cowboys have added some talent through the transfer portal, which should help Josh Holliday’s team be a threat to take the conference again next season.
