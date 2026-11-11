Three Reasons Oklahoma State’s New College Football Playoff Ranking Matters

When the College Football Playoff revealed its Top 25 this week the Oklahoma State Cowboys received an unexpected surprise — a Top 25 ranking.

The Cowboys were ranked No. 25 in the country. It's the first time the Cowboys have been ranked in the CFP since Dec. 3, 2023, when they were No. 20 in the final rankings after losing to Texas in the Big 12 Championship game.

After that, the program took a huge nosedive, going 3-9 in 2024 and 1-11 in 2025 as the program made a coaching change from Mike Gundy to Eric Morris. The ranking is a validation of sorts that the Cowboys are moving in the right direction when it comes to rebuilding the program.

But what does it mean? Well here are three reasons why Oklahoma state's new CFP ranking matters.

NOW It’s a Top 25 Showdown

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, Saturday's showdown between Oklahoma State and Texas Tech (8:30 p.m. CT, ESPN) takes on even more credibility in the eyes of the country and in the eyes of the CFP selectors.

This is now a Top 25 game. the Cowboys are not ranked in either the AP Top 25 or the USA Today Top 25 and once the calendar flips to November these rankings matter much more than those rankings.

The Cowboys already have a win over a Top 25 team this year in Oregon (No. 16 in the CFP rankings). Saturday's game is an opportunity for them to claim a second, potentially end Texas Tech’s opportunity to reach the CFP and enhance their outside chances of getting there as well.

It makes this late window game even more meaningful.

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A Recruiting Boost

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The early signing window for college football is less than a month away. The Cowboys have spent their time this fall building a bridge with Class of 2028 recruits and trying to flip players that have already committed for 2027.

The Cowboys have pulled a couple of notable commits of late, both of which were flips. By entering the CFP rankings and all the drama that that drop entails — it's on television and everyone watches it — recruits now have another reason to consider Oklahoma State in the immediate term.

The Cowboys desperately need defensive depth next season. They'll get some of that in the transfer portal. But they'll get some of it in the Class of 2027. Oklahoma state's last two flips have been on defense. For a program trying to rebuild back to where it was in the glory days under Mike Gundy, a ranking like this helps.

The Next Building Block

Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Ethan Wesloski. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morris is building a program brick by brick. There is no magic bullet to turning Oklahoma State back into what it was. But Morris’ primary objective in 2026 was to make the team better by liberally using the transfer portal and bringing significant quality players from his former school, North Texas.

But that's not enough and he knows it. You build up a program through milestones like the ones Oklahoma State has experienced this season. Beating Oregon at home and all the attention that entailed. Getting back into the AP Top 25. Winning conference games.

The CFP ranking is the next logical step. This shows the CFP selectors, at least for this week, believe the Cowboys are one of the 25 best teams in the country. It's another piece of the puzzle for Morris and his staff to build long-term success.

If nothing else, it leaves the Cowboys, their fans and the school feeling good about the direction they're going.