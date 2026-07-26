Oklahoma State Safeties: The Good, The Great, The Unknown Entering Fall Camp

Like most positions on Oklahoma State’s roster this season, the safety position is defined by turnover.

The Cowboys have only three players returning that have logged time at OSU. The rest are either transfers or true freshmen, which means fall workouts are going to have a new feel in 2026. That’s in no small part to new head coach Eric Morris and his defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity, one of the youngest coordinators in Division I.

It’s up to him and his players to turn around one of college football’s worst defenses a year ago.

Oklahoma State on SI continues its fall camp position previews with a look at the safety position.

The Good

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s a deep group. Part of that by nature of the system that Cassity runs. It’s a 4-2-5 set that required three safeties on the field. So, Oklahoma State will have 14 of them in camp. It’s possible some of them get cross-trained to work at cornerback, where there are only eight players on the roster. That could lead to playing time for those that don’t make the two deep.

Plus, there is solid college experience. Only three players are freshmen, and only two — Braeden Presley and Hunter Trusler — are true freshmen. Of the 14, 12 were in college football last year, even if they were redshirted. That’s a deeper well of experience to pull from than other position groups on the team.

The Great

North Texas Mean Green safety Evan Jackson. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The North Texas connection is strong here. Quentin Hammonds and Evan Jackson should be seen as projected starters and both performed well in the scheme last season. Hammonds had 53 tackles, including five tackles for loss and a sack. During the season he was named a Bronco Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for picking off those two passes against Navy. Jackson had 45 tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions. That gives Cassity players he can trust.

The potential third starter is Vincent Holmes, who was at Washington last year. He didn’t start much at Washington so there’s a good opportunity for him here. Liberty’s Christian Bodnar gives the Cowboys another option after he finished last season with 44 tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups a season ago.

Overall, there are more quality options at the position, especially when looking at the players that have collegiate track records. Hammonds, Jackson and Bodnar have potential to be high performers, and Holmes has a chance to finally cash in on consistent playing time.

The Unknown

Oklahoma State's Braeden Presley (right). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How will Braeden Presley impact this position group? He’s one of the few freshmen that signed with Oklahoma State that has a real shot at playing time right away. He played his prep ball at in-state power Bixby.

He’s listed at safety, but his athleticism allowed him to play all over the field at Bixby, where he was a defensive back, wide receiver and returner who finished his career with 2,219 all-purpose yards. Defensively he had 82 total tackles, nine interceptions, 21 pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two pick sixes and a fumble return touchdown.

He feels like a “joker” type of player for this team. Cassity is going to want to keep him at safety, but why wouldn’t Morris want to use him at other places? A true freshman’s adjustment to the college game is hard. Oklahoma State needs to make it less complicated by having him focus on a position where he can contribute right away.