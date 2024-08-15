Oklahoma State Sells Out Every 2024 Home Game
Every Oklahoma State ticket for the 2024 season has been sold.
The Cowboys have a sellout for all six home games next season, according to a report from Brett McMurphy. This marks the first time in program history the team has sold every ticket before the start of the season.
Last season, the team eventually sold out every game but did not do so until after the season had already started. The Cowboys’ home crowd played a major role in their turnaround.
Although the Cowboys’ most deflating game against South Alabama was in Boone Pickens Stadium, it was the team’s only loss in Stillwater. It was also the first nonconference loss in Boone Pickens Stadium since the infamous Central Michigan game in 2016.
READ MORE: Cowboys QB Alan Bowman Earns Spot on Manning Award Watch List
The Cowboys’ success at home has translated well beyond the nonconference slate, as they have lost only one Big 12 matchup in Stillwater over the past three seasons. That bodes well for the Cowboys, given that they host Utah to begin conference play in a game that will help shape the landscape of the Big 12 in 2024.
While OSU’s overall success has been inconsistent over the past several years, the team has remained a force at home, losing two home games or fewer in each of the past six seasons. As the Cowboys look to continue their stretch of Big 12 Championship appearances, taking care of business at home is imperative.
With hopes of winning the conference and making its first College Football Playoff, OSU will begin its journey in Stillwater in front of a sellout crowd. Kicking off the season against South Dakota State on Aug. 31, that will be the first of two straight games at home to start the season, as it hosts Arkansas a week later.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State Star Ollie Gordon Among ESPN's Top 10 Players
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.