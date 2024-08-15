Oklahoma State Star Ollie Gordon Among ESPN's Top 10 Players
Oklahoma State’s roster is filled with talent, but one player stands above the rest.
On Thursday, ESPN released its list of the top 100 players in college football. Unsurprisingly, OSU running back Ollie Gordon made the list, earning the No. 8 spot.
After winning the Doak Walker Award for being the nation’s best running back in 2023, Gordon is the highest-ranked running back on ESPN’s list. As he enters the 2024 campaign, Gordon projects to be one of the sport’s most productive players again.
Last season, he finished the year with 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns. That production came almost exclusively in the final 11 games after taking over the starting role.
Finally powering through the running back depth chart with a solid performance at Iowa State, Gordon soon powered through the entire roster and proved he was the Cowboys’ best player. That Iowa State game marked the first 100-yard game for Gordon last season.
He finished 2023 with 11 games of 100 yards, including back-to-back 200-yard games against West Virginia and Cincinnati.
The Cowboys had an abundance of uncertainty last season that doesn’t exist going into 2024. Gordon’s play will lead the team as he looks to repeat as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
OSU hopes to have one of its best seasons in the MIke Gundy era in 2024. With the new-look Big 12, OSU is a serious contender to return to Arlington and even compete for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
While the Cowboys have not won a conference title since 2011 and are yet to make the College Football Playoff, players like Gordon only come around so often. With a true superstar on the roster entering next season, the Cowboys will go as far as the Fort Worth native takes them.
