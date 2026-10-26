Oklahoma State Snap Count Analysis: Cowboys Face Big Decision on Offensive Line

STILLWATER, Okla. — After Saturday’s win over Colorado, Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker was asked if he cared about offensive line tandems.

He said it made no difference to him. He felt the quality of play at left tackle didn’t drop off as the Cowboys switched out Braydon Nelson and Shaun Torgeson throughout the game.

It will be head coach Eric Morris’ decision going into the Iowa State game. But the snap count and player grades from the Buffaloes game provide a pathway for Morris to go a new path at left tackle for the first time since the Cowboys (5-2, 3-1 in Big 12) had to replace Jacob Sexton after the first game.

Decision Time at Left Tackle

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker celebrates with offensive line Shaun Torgeson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Sexton’s injury against Tulsa, the Cowboys ran a fire drill at left tackle with Torgeson, Desmond Magiya and Ashton Lepo. Against Oregon the following week, Torgeson stabilized the position and made it his. The more he played, the less he looked like a placeholder for Nelson, who was an all-American Conference selection at North Texas last season.

Nelson had offseason knee surgery and wasn’t ready to roll for the start of the season. throughout fall camp, Morris said he had no concerns about Nelson being ready to play mentally. He had the reps in his head, he said. He needed Nelson to show he was physically ready.

After he was cleared but wasn’t ready to play against West Virginia in Week 4, the bye week allowed Nelson enough time to be ready for the UCF game. Torgeson started and took 57 snaps. Nelson got five snaps, most of which came on one possession in the first half. He never returned, but it was clear he wasn’t hurt. He just wasn’t ready for more playing time.

Against Houston the following week Torgeson started again and had 59 snaps while Nelson got six. But against Colorado, the script flipped.

Torgeson still started. But Nelson played — a lot. By game’s end the snaps were basically the same. Torgeson had 48 and Nelson had 45. That was a significant jump for Nelson. It indicates he may be ready for a starting role against Iowa State on Saturday.

The quality of his play is the other aspect that Morris must consider. Per Pro Football Focus (subscription required) performance grades, Nelson had an overall grade of 64.2 and Torgeson had an overall grade of 55.6. But in pass blocking Nelson was a big upgrade. He scored 70.8 while Torgeson scored 51.6.

Looking at Nelson’s data points from his previous two games aren’t meaningful. But Torgeson’s are. After two high-scoring games against Murray State (84.4) and West Virginia (75.3), the numbers have gone down since then. He was 54.1 against UCF and was 28.6 against Houston as he gave up a sack.

The grades say it may be time for Morris to give Nelson the starting role at left tackle. Mestemaker may be fine with the tandem. But given how much the Cowboys pass, Morris probably cares a great deal. The snap count says the time may be now.