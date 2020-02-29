Spring Football Preview #3: Safeties

STILLWATER -- Even with the move of veteran "strike" safety Jarrick Bernard to cornerback, the safety position is one of the deepest on the Oklahoma State team, one of their best performers will miss the spring in Kolby Harvel-Peel. Harvel-Peel was a victim of "friendly fire" colliding with his own teammate at the end of the Oklahoma game and suffering a torn ACL in his knee. He should be ready for fall camp and the 2020 season, but will not participate fully in spring ball. There are two aspects to this. Harvel-Peel is fine and quite capable of taking mental reps as he knows the defense well. There are a bunch of young players that will get better taking the reps from Harvel-Peel and with Bernard moving to corner.

Kolby Harvel-Peel makes a huge sack late in the Tulsa win on Hurricane quarterback Zach Smith. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

The Jim Knowles' defense changed last season, at least a good portion of the time. Knowles still employs and deeply believes in his base 4-2-5 and the concepts and versatility that go with it. He also has incorporated three-man front concepts including his version of a 3-3-5 using the "leo" defensive end as a more movable defender operating at the first and second level. We'll get more detailed with that when we get to the defensive line, but the safeties stay basically the same.

The "strike" is still that safety with the best cover skills, capable of going "man" coverage with the number two or three receiver on offense. This was Jarrick Bernard, but now will likely be Tanner McCalister, who has very good cover skills and some experience as a cornerback his freshman season. Jason Taylor II and Kanion Williams are also candidates to play the strike. In fact, at 6-0 and 190 pounds, Williams is a great physical match-up with outside receivers that might slide inside to create a match-up issue.

Tre Sterling (3) makes a tackle at West Virginia this past season. USA Today Sports Images - Ben Queen

Tre Sterling returns as the "bandit" where he had eight tackles for loss and a 1.5 sacks last season. He is a dagger-type player, physical and an excellent tackler. I'm anxious to see more of Sean Michael Flanagan, the red-shirt sophomore out of Charleston, Ark., because I can sure see him playing this position the same way. It is the "strong safety" role.

It will also be interesting with new freshman Nick Session enrolled early and going through the spring, the ultra athletic Session, who is 6-0, 186 pounds was able to return kickoffs for touchdowns at Salt Lake City East High School in Utah, but also packs a punch with his hits. He could wind up playing any of the three safety positions with his skill set.

Taylor II (25) makes a downfield tackle on one of Kellen Mond's option keepers in the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl. USA Today Sports Images - Thomas Shea

Taylor II, is capable of playing any of the three safety positions. The former Oklahoma High School Defensive Player of the Year, Taylor likely spends a big chunk of time at the "rover" with Harvel-Peel out. He played the spot well in the bowl game. His versatility will put him on the field a lot next season, likely as a starter.

Two walk-ons to keep an eye on are Walker Roberts of Collinsville and Trevor Alley of Cushing, both above average players that can find a way to help with depth and are certainly candidates to get on cover units.