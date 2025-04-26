Oklahoma State Star Defender Picked in Fifth Round of NFL Draft
Oklahoma State has another defender heading to the NFL.
OSU star linebacker Collin Oliver heard his name called on Saturday, going to the Green Bay Packers with the 159th pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Oliver became the second Cowboy to hear his name called, joining Nick Martin.
Over the past couple of seasons, Oliver formed a star linebacker duo alongside Martin, who went to the San Francisco 49ers in the third round on Friday night. Those two were the anchors of the Cowboys' defense in 2023 and 2024 before both suffered unfortunate injuries in their final season in Stillwater.
Oliver’s injury came in OSU’s second game of the 2024 season against Arkansas. A significant leg injury ended his final year of college football prematurely, but he still left a lasting mark on OSU football.
In 2023, Oliver made the switch from defensive end to linebacker and saw immediate success. While he still saw some time along the defensive line, Oliver was a force for the Cowboys at linebacker.
He finished the year with 73 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks and forced four fumbles. He also broke up five passes and recovered a fumble in his incredible junior season.
Although an injury cut his second year at linebacker short, Oliver’s 2023 season showcased his versatility and ability to play a multitude of roles.
Before making the transition to linebacker, Oliver made his mark as one of the best defensive ends in the nation as a freshman. In 2021, Oliver finished with 16 tackles for loss, forced a fumble and had a Big 12-leading 11.5 sacks.
His signature moment as a Cowboy also came in that freshman season, when he sacked Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams on fourth down to secure a Bedlam win. A fan favorite since arriving in Stillwater, there is no doubt that Oliver will have plenty of support from OSU fans as he enters the next chapter of his football journey.
Oliver ended his OSU career as the program’s leader in quarterback hurries, fourth in tackles for loss, seventh in tackles for loss yardage and fifth in sacks.