Oklahoma State Star Ollie Gordon II Declares for NFL Draft
Oklahoma State’s star running back is heading to the NFL.
On Friday, Ollie Gordon II announced that he is forgoing his senior season and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Gordon emerged as one of the best running backs in the nation throughout his time in Stillwater, particularly with his sophomore campaign.
After getting scarce opportunities as a true freshman in 2022, Gordon burst onto the scene in 2023. After getting the starting job at the start of Big 12 play, Gordon ignited the Cowboys’ offense and helped OSU reach the Big 12 Championship for the second time in three years/
In 2023, Gordon led the nation in rushing with 1,732 yards and added a Big 12-leading 21 rushing touchdowns. His big season cemented him as one of the greatest running backs in OSU’s history. He joins an illustrious group, including Barry Sanders, Thurman Thomas and Chuba Hubbard.
Gordon also earned various national recognition throughout his sophomore year. He won the Doak Walker award and was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. His big season also landed him in the top 10 in Heisman voting.
Gordon finished that season with nine 100-yard rushing games, including a two-game stretch against West Virginia and Cincinnati, where he combined for 553 yards. His incredible season stretched into 2024, when he was named the Big 12’s preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
While the 2024 season didn’t pan out with injuries and an overall disappointing season for OSU, he still finished with 880 yards and 13 touchdowns. His OSU career ends with 2,920 yards and 36 touchdowns on the ground.
While his draft stock has slipped from a first-round projection coming into the season, Gordon is sure to be a steal for whichever team takes a chance on the Cowboy in a few months.
