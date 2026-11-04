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Oklahoma State Sets Depth Chart for Week 10 Showdown with Kansas State

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will seek another shot at bowl eligibility as they prepare to face the Kansas State Wildcats.
Matt Postins|
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Justin Bowick.
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Justin Bowick. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Oklahoma State Cowboys

Saturday’s game with the Kansas State Wildcats will be Oklahoma State’s only trip to the Sunflower State this season.

The Cowboys (5-3, 3-2 in Big 12) will face the Wildcats (4-4 1-4) at noon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in a game set to be broadcast on TNT and HBOMax. It will be the Cowboys’ first game on TNT this season.

Oklahoma State is coming off a demoralizing 51-49 loss to Iowa State on Saturday, one that almost assures that the Cowboys won’t reach the Big 12 Championship game — not without a lot of help. Kansas State will be without quarterback Avery Johnson for another week. The Cowboys will face Blake Barnett under center.  

Here is a look at this week’s depth chart.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Depth Chart: Week 9 vs. Kansas State

Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Mercer pauses over the football before snapping it.
Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Mercer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OFFENSE

Left Tackle

77 Ashton Lepo (6-7; 320; RSr.; Grand Haven, MI)

-or- 67 Braydon Nelson (6-4; 327; Jr.; Kilgore, TX)

-or- 70 Shaun Torgeson (6-4; 302; RSo.; Ventura, CA)

Left Guard

54 Johnny Dickson III (6-2; 317; RSr.; Corpus Christi, TX)

-or- 76 Desmond Magiya (6-4; 333; RJr.; McKinney, TX)

Center

56 Tyler Mercer (6-4; 300; RSo.; Prosper, TX)

66 Louie Canepa (6-3; 299; RSr.; Napa, CA)

Right Guard

68 Joseph Hanson (6-4; 302; Sr.; Niceville, FL)

75 Jakobe Sanders (6-2; 327; RJr.; Stillwater, OK)

Right Tackle

77 Ashton Lepo (6-7; 320; RSr.; Grand Haven, MI)

-or- 67 Braydon Nelson (6-4; 327; Jr.; Kilgore, TX)

-or- 70 Shaun Torgeson (6-4; 302; RSo.; Ventura, CA)

Z Receiver

2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)

-or- 3 Terrence Lewis (5-11; 170; So.; Brenham, TX)

X Receiver

0 Justin Bowick (6-5; 209; RSr.; Atlanta, GA)

11 Rodney Harris II (6-1; 207; RSr.; Cincinnati, OH)

Y Receiver

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

-or- 10 Wyatt Young (6-0; 199; Jr.; Katy, TX)

Tight End

44 Carson Kolb (6-4; 235; RSo.; Scottsdale, AZ)

-or- 45 Morgan McPhaul (6-2; 265; RSr.; Kinston, NC)

88 Bodie Boydstun (6-5; 239; RJr.; Enid, OK)

-or- 81 Donovan Green (6-3; 238; RSr.; Houston, TX)

-or- 23 Oscar Hammond (6-3; 243; RSr.; Collinsville, OK)

Running Back

24 Caleb Hawkins (6-0; 219; So.; Shawnee, OK)

25 Ayo Adeyi (5-7; 194; RSr.; Mansfield, TX)

-or- 22 William Mason (5-11; 226; Sr.; Detroit, MI)

Quarterback

17 Drew Mestemaker (6-3; 215; RSo.; Austin, TX)

9 Grant Jordan (6-2; 217; RSr.; New Orleans, LA)

-or- 8 Broderick Vehrs (5-11; 205; Fr.; Gilbert, AZ)

DEFENSE

Oklahoma State's Isaiah Chisom and LaDainian Fields tackle a ball carrier.
Oklahoma State's Isaiah Chisom and LaDainian Fields tackle a ball carrier. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive End

95 Jaleel Johnson (6-4; 270; RSr.; Oklahoma City, OK)

0 Malik Charles (6-3; 284; RSr.; Tempe, AZ)

-or- 11 Keviyan Huddleston (6-4; 269; RJr.; Tyler, TX)

Nose Tackle

92 Jerry Lawson (6-1; 312; Sr.; Breckenridge, TX)

5 Saadiq Clements (6-4; 310; RJr.; Henderson, KY)

-or- 98 Luke Webb (6-3; 311; RSo.; Deer Park, TX)

Defensive Tackle

99 Iman Oates (6-3; 315; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)

-or- 94 Braylon Rigsby (6-3; 283; RJr.; Woodville, TX)

88 Landon Dean (6-5; 290; RSr.; Frontenac, KS)

-or- 45 Enai White (6-5; 300; RSr.; Philadelphia, PA)

Rushing End

10 James Williams (6-5; 256; RSr.; Kansas City, MO)

87 DeSean Brown (6-2; 266; RSr.; Del City, OK)

-or- 19 DJ Jackson Jr. (6-4; 243; Sr.; Atlanta, GA)

-or- 31 Billy Walton III (6-3; 253; RSo.; Dallas, TX)

SAM Linebacker

32 Ethan Wesloski (6-1; 234; RSr.; McKinney, TX)

30 Trip White (6-3; 234; RSr.; Little Rock, AR)

MIKE Linebacker

3 Tate Romney (6-1; 223; RSr.; Chandler, AZ)

20 Taurean Davis (6-1; 231; Jr.; Quitman County, MS)

WILL Linebacker

2 Isaiah Chisom (6-0; 234; RJr.; Palmdale, CA)

50 Gunnar Wilson (6-2; 217; RSo.; Melissa, TX)

Boundary Safety

12 Cameron Epps (6-2; 207; RSr.; St. Louis, MO)

-or- 1 Evan Jackson (5-11; 188; Sr.; Houston, TX)

Free Safety

7 Quinton Hammonds (6-1; 206; Jr.; Allen, TX)

36 Bobby Deal Jr. (6-1; 190; RJr.; El Paso, TX)

-or- 25 Markeith Williams (6-2; 175; RSr.; Orlando, FL)

Nickel Back

6 Christian Bodnar (6-0; 188; RJr.; Tampa, FL)

27 Vincent Holmes (6-0; 192; RJr.; San Jacinto, CA)

Cornerback

9 LaDainian Fields (6-1; 176; RSo.; Del City, OK)

14 Kobi Foreman (5-10; 175; So.; Dallas, TX)

Cornerback

CB 4 Mo Horn (5-11; 183; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)

13 Trudell Berry (6-1; 196; RSr.; Baytown, TX)

-or- 8 Kollin Lewis (5-10; 188; RJr.; Gladewater, TX)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Oklahoma State's Lachie Pozzobon warms up before a game.
Oklahoma State's Lachie Pozzobon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Punter

37 Lachie Pozzobon (6-4; 182; So.; Melbourne, VIC, Australia)

85 Nate Ost (6-2; 198; RSr.; Akron, OH)

Placekicker

16 Sam Keltner (5-10; 185; RSo.; Keller, TX)

49 Joseph Kim (5-9; 196; RJr.; Lawton, OK)

Kickoffs

49 Joseph Kim (5-9; 196; RJr.; Lawton, OK)

16 Sam Keltner (5-10; 185; RSo.; Keller, TX)

Long Snapper

42 Caden Yates (6-1; 223; RJr.; Argyle, TX)

48 Nolan Akins (6-1; 198; RFr.; Flower Mound, TX)

Holder

85 Nate Ost (6-2; 198; RSr.; Akron, OH)

37 Lachie Pozzobon (6-4; 182; So.; Melbourne, VIC, Australia)

Kick Returner

2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)

-or- 83 Braylin Presley (5-6; 170; 5th; Bixby, OK)

Punt Returner

36 Bobby Deal Jr. (6-1; 190; RJr.; El Paso, TX)

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

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Matthew Postins
MATT POSTINS

Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.

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