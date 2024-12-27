Oklahoma State Walk-On Luke McEndoo Enters Transfer Portal
Another offensive player for the Cowboys is on their way out of Stillwater.
On Friday, Oklahoma State fullback Luke McEndoo announced he is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. McEndoo has been a staple of the Cowboys for the past four years as a walk-on and son of tight ends coach Jason McEndoo.
McEndoo played in 10 games for the Cowboys this past season but has been mostly a special teams player throughout his time in Stillwater. With so many changes happening this offseason, it’s not surprising to see anyone transfer, even a player like McEndoo, who was a walk-on and has been with the program for his entire college career.
Throughout his time in Stillwater, McEndoo was rarely used but still managed to see the field in 22 games across his four seasons. With only so much playing time to go around his position, he was often overlooked for more experienced players who fit into what OSU wanted to do from a blocking standpoint.
With Doug Meacham coming back to Stillwater to be the team’s offensive coordinator next season, McEndoo likely would have been pushed out of any opportunity to see the field with the various tight ends making their way to OSU through the transfer portal.
McEndoo is just one of many walk-ons who are looking for a new home amid all of the changes in Stillwater. While he never had the chance to make much of an impact at OSU, his experience playing for a Big 12 program should help him land on his feet elsewhere as he enters his final season of eligibility.
