Ollie Gordon Earns Spot on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List
One of the Cowboys’ best from Texas could take home some hardware again next season.
On Wednesday, the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was announced, with Ollie Gordon II making the list for the Cowboys. Last season, Gordon became the award’s 11th winner since its introduction in 2013.
Gordon led the FBS in rushing with 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns last season and also took home the Doak Walker Award and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. With nine 100-yard rushing games last season, Gordon is poised to have another incredible performance in 2023.
While Gordon has claimed and been in the running for many other awards, the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is a bit different. Along with recognizing the player’s actions on and off the field, it is also an award specific to Texas athletes, according to the award’s website.
“The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: Played football at and graduated from a Texas High School and/or currently playing at Texas D1 four-year college.”
With so much talent coming from the state of Texas, Gordon’s win last season was an impressive feat. As he looks to take the award again this season, he is joined on the watch list by three of the other finalists from 2023: Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) and Kaidon Salter (Liberty).
READ MORE: Oklahoma State a 'Lock' to Make College Football Playoff
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.