Oklahoma State a 'Lock' to Make College Football Playoff
Oklahoma State is among the best in the country, and betting on the Cowboys could be a good idea.
Last season, OSU rebounded from a 2-2 start to earn its second 10-win season in the past three. With a Big 12 Championship appearance, the Cowboys brought back most of their starters from 2023.
OSU’s experience has put them among the top contenders in the new-look Big 12. With the season less than two weeks away, the Cowboys have lofty goals, including a potential trip to the College Football Playoff.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report picked locks to make the College Football Playoff next season, with OSU earning one of the four picks. Alongside Ohio State, Liberty and Penn State, the Cowboys were the longest shot on the list but a potentially good pick nonetheless.
OSU currently sits at +650 to make the College Football Playoff with some obvious obstacles ahead. Along with some potential scares in the nonconference against South Dakota State and Arkansas, OSU jumps into the deep end when Big 12 play begins.
The Cowboys will kick off conference play with the Big 12’s two highest finishers in the preseason poll. Opening with a home game against newcomer Utah before traveling to play Kansas State, OSU’s College Football Playoff hopes could be at an all-time high or on life support depending on those outcomes.
The Cowboys will ride Ollie Gordon throughout the season as he looks to repeat as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. There are no guarantees for the Cowboys in 2023, but Gordon delivering in big moments is as close as they can get.
Alongside plenty of other offensive weapons and defensive stars, such as Collin Oliver and Nick Martin, OSU has a well-rounded group with one of the highest ceilings in the Mike Gundy era.
