Ollie Gordon's High Rating in College Football 25 Warranted
Oklahoma State has one of the best players in College Football 25, and his high ranking is warranted.
EA’s College Football 25 has been out for a few days now and has caught the attention of the entire college football world. After legal issues kept EA from producing a college football game for the past decade, the series returned just in time for OSU to have a superstar.
Ollie Gordon II is the third-highest-rated player in the game, falling just behind Michigan’s Will Johnson and LSU’s Will Campbell. While Gordon is considered the third-ranked player, he is tied with those two for the highest overall rating with a 96.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report evaluated the top 10 players in the game. With Gordon coming in at third, Bleacher Report considered his 96 overall rating to be just right.
Unsurprisingly, Gordon was one of the highest-rated players in the game after one of the best individual seasons in OSU history. With 1,732 yards, Gordon led the nation in rushing yards and added 21 touchdowns on the ground.
In video game form, Gordon feels like a cheat code with his nearly unstoppable juke moves and elusiveness in the open field, much like in real life. That elusiveness was on display in various games throughout last season, but his performance in the Cowboys’ regular season finale might have sealed his fate as the best running back in the game.
With OSU trailing 24-6 at halftime, the team needed a big second-half comeback to advance to the Big 12 Championship. Gordon put the team on his back and finished with five touchdowns, including one in the final minute of regulation and two more throughout overtime.
While Gordon looks to be one of the best in the country again next season, there is still plenty of fun to be had with him in video game form as the Cowboys inch closer to kickoff.
