Oklahoma State Football Updates COVID-19 Count

STILLWATER -- As we approach the designated start back date for summer workouts, we appear to have some good news involving Oklahoma State football and the coronavirus.

Kevin Klintworth, Senior Associate Athletic Director at Oklahoma State, tweeted out an update Monday morning regarding positive cases among the football team.

"Update: @OSUAthletics has tested 110 football players (mutiple tests per athletes) with 14 positives. Only one student-athlete remains as an active case and is in quarantine. #OkState"

This news comes a few weeks after linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez both took to Twitter to announce they had tested positive, each a part of a different wave of football players being brought back on campus.

All athletes that tested positive for COVID-19 were isolated away from everyone else for at least 14 days until they tested negative multiple times.

As of right now, it has not been reported that any of the coaching or support staff has tested positive.

The past four months have been rather stressful across the sports world due to the coronavirus pandemic. Everything halted to a stop in the middle of March and only just recently did we see some sports like NASCAR and the PGA Tour start back up.

Pokes Report's Robert Allen spoke with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Triple Play Sports Radio on Friday and Governor Stitt was optimistic about having a football season this fall. However, people still have to continue to be cautious and safe about how they go about their lives.

"I agree with you that we need sports and I think we will have a football season," said Gov. Stitt. "I've spoke to the Commissioner of the Big 12 and talked to the Presidents at our two (Big 12) Universities and I think we are doing everything from an Oklahoma perspective to do it, to get it going. But you also have all of the other colleges in other parts of the country that may not be as willing to do it. So, it is still a little bit up in the air."