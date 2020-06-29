Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Oklahoma State Football Updates COVID-19 Count

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- As we approach the designated start back date for summer workouts, we appear to have some good news involving Oklahoma State football and the coronavirus.

Kevin Klintworth, Senior Associate Athletic Director at Oklahoma State, tweeted out an update Monday morning regarding positive cases among the football team.

"Update: @OSUAthletics has tested 110 football players (mutiple tests per athletes) with 14 positives. Only one student-athlete remains as an active case and is in quarantine. #OkState"

This news comes a few weeks after linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez both took to Twitter to announce they had tested positive, each a part of a different wave of football players being brought back on campus.

All athletes that tested positive for COVID-19 were isolated away from everyone else for at least 14 days until they tested negative multiple times.

Related: Malcolm Rodriguez Spent His Quarantine the Way Many Oklahomans Would Love.

As of right now, it has not been reported that any of the coaching or support staff has tested positive.

The past four months have been rather stressful across the sports world due to the coronavirus pandemic. Everything halted to a stop in the middle of March and only just recently did we see some sports like NASCAR and the PGA Tour start back up.

Pokes Report's Robert Allen spoke with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Triple Play Sports Radio on Friday and Governor Stitt was optimistic about having a football season this fall. However, people still have to continue to be cautious and safe about how they go about their lives.

"I agree with you that we need sports and I think we will have a football season," said Gov. Stitt. "I've spoke to the Commissioner of the Big 12 and talked to the Presidents at our two (Big 12) Universities and I think we are doing everything from an Oklahoma perspective to do it, to get it going. But you also have all of the other colleges in other parts of the country that may not be as willing to do it. So, it is still a little bit up in the air."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletic Department Council Of Diversity Chair Dr. Jason Kirksey Sees Opportunity

Oklahoma State vice-president Dr. Jason Kirksey is working with athletics after the protest of football players.

Robert Allen

Cowboy's Incoming Freshman On Campus And Reporting To Boynton And Co.

The Oklahoma State basketball signees and incoming freshman are on campus and reporting prior to workouts beginning June 15th

Marshall Levenson

Check Out Where Malcolm Rodriguez Spent His COVID-19 Quarantine

Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez spends coronavirus quarantine at home in family camper.

Robert Allen

Love Continues To Flow For Eddie

Sutton's impact coming into full focus upon his passing

John Helsley

A Look At One Of Oklahoma State's Top 2022 Prospects

Jordan Crook is among the best 2022 prospects in the nation and he is taking his time with his recruitment but remains firm in his interest in Oklahoma State

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter Criticizes NCAA for Cowboy Hoops Penalties

Oklahoma's Attorney General, Mike Hunter, penned a letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert on Friday denouncing the NCAA's penalties against Oklahoma State

Zach Lancaster

by

scottsdalepoke

Governor Stitt Feels Good About a Football Season but Still Learning on Event Crowds

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt talks about football season, crowds, and COVID-19.

Robert Allen

Cowboy Hoops Becoming More Selective When It Comes to Offers?

Is Mike Boynton and Co. becoming more selective when it comes to extending offers?

Zach Lancaster

Desoto Football Deserves All The Respect In The World

Desoto high school is home to one of the more impressive programs in the country. From top to bottom of their roster, you will find D1 talent, some of which has been found and some of which is still under the radar.

Marshall Levenson

by

Marshall Levenson

John Paul Richardson Narrows List to Three and Got Around to See Two

Ridge Point High School receiver prospect John Paul Richardson narrows his recruiting to a top three.

Robert Allen