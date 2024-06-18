OSU Football: Alan Bowman Gives Cowboys Desired Stability at QB Next Season
Oklahoma State’s quarterback situation was an issue going into last season, but stability has the team in a good position for 2024.
OSU entered its first game of 2023 with a three-quarterback system. The three contenders, Alan Bowman, Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy, all split time at the position throughout nonconference play.
Through three games, no quarterback appeared to pull away in the competition, leaving the Cowboys in a tricky spot to begin Big 12 play. Mike Gundy named Bowman the full-time quarterback before OSU’s game at Iowa State. With none of the contenders making the choice clear, Gundy went with the most experienced option, which many anticipated him to do in Week 1.
OSU’s offense eventually clicked with Bowman as the starter, particularly after the bye week when he was able to get reps with the first team consistently. Bowman shined in his role throughout the season, although his numbers might not always have shown it.
READ MORE: OSU Football: Ranking the Cowboys' Potential Trap Games in 2024
The former Texas Tech and Michigan quarterback finished his first season at OSU with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Considering Bowman threw 501 passes last season, that is not an ideal ratio. However, Bowman did not often need to finish possessions.
Going into 2024, Bowman’s job will look the same as it did to finish 2023. He simply needs to do enough to get Ollie Gordon into a position to make things happen. With opposing defenses sure to focus on Gordon next season, Bowman needs to take the pressure off Gordon with timely throws and taking care of the ball.
Of course, that does not mean Bowman is limited in his role. Naturally a gunslinger, Bowman had five 300-yard games last season, including 402 yards in the Cowboys’ season finale against Texas A&M.
Although he will not be the first option offensively, Bowman threw at least 34 passes in every game as the full-time starter last season. The Cowboys will not rely on Bowman to win games often, but they know they can depend on him to do the job if needed.
READ MORE: OSU Recruiting: Oklahoma State Offers Two 2027 QBs at 'The Show' Camp in Stillwater
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.