OSU Football: Arkansas Players to Watch in Big 12-SEC Showdown
Oklahoma State had one of the most thorough wins in Week 1 and will look to continue its success against Arkansas.
The Razorbacks will be in Stillwater on Saturday for the first time since 1978. While the teams have not played in decades, a renewed rivalry could be exactly what the programs need to spice up their nonconference slates.
As Arkansas looks to bounce back from a 4-8 season in 2023, it has plenty of talent that OSU will need to contain.
Three Razorbacks to watch:
DE Landon Jackson
Perhaps the best player on the Razorbacks’ roster, Jackson is on NFL radars going into his third season at Arkansas. Last season, Jackson had 44 tackles and 6.5 sacks as the star of the Razorbacks’ defensive line.
An All-SEC First-Team selection in the preseason, Jackson had only one tackle in the season opener against Arkansas Pine Bluff. While his full impact did not show in Arkansas’ blowout win, OSU will need to contain him as he looks to disrupt the passing game and slow Ollie Gordon.
QB Taylen Green
After starting at Boise State for the past two seasons, Green is looking to make a name for himself in the SEC. While he completed nearly 60% of his passes with the Broncos, Green’s running ability makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses.
Green’s dual-threat ability was on full display in the Razorback’s first game. Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Green threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 88 yards and another two scores.
Considering OSU has had issues with running quarterbacks in the past, Green could be the key for Arkansas to pull the upset in Stillwater.
RB Ja’Quinden Jackson
While Green will be the catalyst for Arkansas’ offense, Jackson could become a name to remember on Saturday. Also in his first season at Arkansas, Jackson was Utah’s leading rusher last season with 797 yards and four touchdowns.
In the season opener, Jackson had eight carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Considering his ability to make big plays, OSU will need to contain him as his usage almost certainly increases on Saturday.
