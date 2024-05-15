Where Does Mike Gundy Rank Among Nation's Best Coaches?
Oklahoma State’s continuity at head coach has led to immense success, and that looks poised to continue next season.
OSU coach Mike Gundy is entering his 20th season in Stillwater, which includes 18 straight bowl appearances. With a conference title and eight 10-win seasons, the Cowboys coach has earned his status as one of the best and longest-tenured coaches.
In a ranking of every power conference coach, CBS Sports gave Gundy the No. 15 spot. OSU’s coach ranked fourth in the Big 12 behind Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, Kansas’ Lance Leipold and Kansas State’s Chris Klieman.
Although Gundy is not the highest-ranked coach in the Big 12, his 2023 season helped him win the league’s Coach of the Year award. He had won the award twice in the past, but last season’s campaign might have been his most noteworthy performance yet.
READ MORE: Four-Star Defensive Lineman Includes Oklahoma State in Top Schools List
After a blowout loss at home to South Alabama, OSU’s preseason hopes looked dashed. Gundy said he didn’t think any of OSU’s problems were unfixable after the loss.
Although that did not appear to be the case after a loss at Iowa State the next week, a bye week turned things around. With a heightened focus on getting Ollie Gordon II involved offensively, the Cowboys rattled off five straight wins.
To cap off the winning streak, Gundy overcame one of his toughest challenges. Throughout his head coaching career, Gundy has struggled with Bedlam matchups. However, he defeated his in-state rival for the second time in three years in the final scheduled game between the teams.
Although Gundy might not have to deal with the same adversity in 2024, his team is a contender for the Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance. Despite being in Stillwater for decades, Gundy could have his best team next season.
READ MORE: OSU Football Enters 2024 With Top Five Linebacker Room in Nation
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.