OSU Football: Cowboys Enter 2024 With Big 12's Best Linebackers
To be an elite team, Oklahoma State will need to have elite position groups, and at least one is among the best in the country.
Last season, OSU went 10-4 with a trip to the Big 12 title game. Although the offense earned most of the headlines, the Cowboys’ defense had stretches of elite play.
As defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo enters his second season at OSU, he will coach one of the best linebacker cores in the country. In Bleacher Report’s projection of every conference’s best linebackers, David Kenyon named OSU as the Big 12’s best in that category.
It is no surprise that the Cowboys are getting recognition for their linebacker room. With arguably the best linebacker duo in the country, OSU will rely on that group to carry the defense.
Of course, that group is headlined by Nick Martin and Collin Oliver. Last season, Martin had one of the most impressive campaigns in the country, leading the Big 12 in tackles with 140, which also placed him sixth in the FBS. His 83 solo tackles were also good for third in the nation.
Martin had a knack for getting in the backfield, finishing with 16 tackles for loss and six sacks. Martin also helped create turnovers last season, forcing and recovering a fumble while having two interceptions.
Meanwhile, Oliver completes the Cowboys’ one-two punch at linebacker as one of the most skilled players at getting to the quarterback. Although his numbers have dropped since moving from the defensive line, Oliver still had six sacks last season and played on the line in certain moments.
As a linebacker, Oliver has become a force at bringing down opponents, finishing last season with a career-high 73 tackles and a career-high-tying 15.5 tackles for loss. Oliver was the Big 12’s best at forcing fumbles last season with four to go with one recovery.
Aside from Oliver and Martin, OSU has solid depth at linebacker. With Justin Wright returning from injury, he could be a significant piece of OSU’s defense next season.
The Cowboys are hoping to make another trip to the Big 12 Championship and their first College Football Playoff in 2024. If the linebackers can continue their high level of play from last season, they will put OSU in a good position to reach its goals.
