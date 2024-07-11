OSU Football: Division II Transfer 'Sleeper' For Cowboys Next Season
One of Oklahoma State’s lesser-known transfers could be a difference-maker for the Cowboys.
After constant roster turnover throughout the past couple of seasons, OSU enters 2024 with more continuity than almost any team in the country. While OSU’s abundance of returning starters puts them in a prime position to be among the best in the Big 12, there are still some new faces capable of making a difference.
This offseason, defensive end Obi Ezeigbo transferred to OSU after playing at Gannon University for the first five years of his career. While at Gannon, Ezeigbo played under Nardo during his time as the Division II team’s defensive coordinator.
In a recent article, ESPN picked a sleeper player for every top 25 team, with Ezeigbo getting the nod for the Cowboys. Although making the jump from Division II to the Big 12 will be a challenge, Ezeigbo is well-equipped to make that move.
In 2023, Ezeigbo was a star for Gannon’s defense, making First-Team All-PSAC West. Playing in 11 games, the fifth-year player had 54 total tackles. That included 7.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.
As one of the most talented defensive linemen in Division II, Ezeigbo gives the Cowboys an opportunity to add depth and valuable experience. Throughout his time at Gannon, Ezeigbo played in 37 games, making 108 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.
Ezeigbo joined Gannon after a successful career at Ewing High School in New Jersey.
After winning 10 games last season, an addition like Ezeigbo gives OSU an opportunity to bolster its already talented defense. With Nardo in his second season with the Cowboys, adding another familiar face to his defensive line could be exactly what he needs to push the defense over the top.
