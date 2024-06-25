OSU Football: Do the Cowboys Have the Big 12's Best Offensive Line?
Oklahoma State is among the most experienced teams in the country, and that experience is especially noteworthy on the offensive line.
OSU’s offensive line next season might be the most successful venture in the NIL world for Mike Gundy’s team in this new era of college football. In the midst of transfer portal chaos this offseason, the Cowboys earned commitments from its entire offensive line to come back for the 2024 season.
In Bleacher Report’s projection of each conference’s best offensive line, David Kenyon named the Cowboys as the Big 12’s best. Besides the unit having so much experience in college football, it is also filled with talent.
Although some offensive lines have one or two key players carrying the group, OSU has solid players across the line. Last season, OSU did not have any offensive linemen make an All-Big 12 team. Jake Springfield, Joe Michalski and Dalton Cooper earned honorable mentions, including Offensive Lineman of the Year consideration for Michalski.
Alongside those players, OSU’s line also features returning starters Preston Wilson, Cole Birmingham and Jason Brooks Jr. Although one of those six will not be starting to begin next season, injuries along the line and the players’ familiarity with playing different spots on the line make OSU’s depth a critical piece of the puzzle.
Naming OSU’s offensive line the best in the conference is no small honor, but it comes after proven results. Last season, Ollie Gordon led the nation in rushing yards, and he consistently praised the work of his linemen for creating holes and opportunities for him.
The Cowboys’ line also helped veteran quarterback Alan Bowman have the best season of his career. With his reliable linemen in front of him, Bowman threw for 3,460 yards, the seventh-most in a season in school history.
Considering OSU’s offensive talent in the backfield and at receiver, the Cowboys’ line might not often get the recognition it deserves, but they will be a massive key to the offense’s success next season.
