Pokes in the NFL: Wildcard Weekend

STILLWATER -- In terms of an NFL weekend, it was as good as it gets if you're only a fan of former Oklahoma State players in the league. If you're a Saints fan like Pokes Report's Marshall Levenson, then I'm sorry for what you're about to read.

There were a couple of former Pokes that survived and advanced to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, including a kicker that got a cool extra $1 million bonus last week.

That's right Marshall, we're going to start with the Vikings knocking off the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in overtime on Sunday.

Kicker Dan Bailey extended his make percentage as he went a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 43 yards. He also went 2-for-2 on extra points, bringing his point total on the day up to eight.

The Vikings now have an even tougher assignment as they're heading out to San Francisco to face one of the toughest teams in the league: the 49ers. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. on Saturday and will be televised on NBC.

Sticking with the NFC, Tre Flowers and the Seattle Seahawks took care of business against the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-9.

Flowers finished the game with four total tackles, three of which were solo stops, bringing his season total up to 82 total tackles 65 solo stops.

The Seahawks have a nice little journey ahead of them as they're headed to Wisconsin to face Aaron Rodgers and a tough Packer team.

That game is scheduled for a 5:40 p.m. kick this coming Sunday and is being televised on FOX.

Other games this weekend featuring for Oklahoma State football players is an AFC Divisional game between the Titans and the Ravens. Running back Justice Hill is set to play in his first-ever NFL playoff game that's set to kick off at 7:15 p.m. on CBS this coming Saturday.