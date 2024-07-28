OSU Football: Ollie Gordon, Collin Oliver Among Big 12's Top NFL Prospects
Oklahoma State is expected to be near the top of the Big 12 next season, and its top-end talent is a big reason.
Last season, OSU went 10-4 and made a Big 12 Championship appearance. While the team could not win the conference in 2023, it enters next season, returning most starters, and most importantly, it is returning its best players.
In Bleacher Report’s recent article naming the top draft prospects from each power conference, a couple of Cowboys made the cut. Ollie Gordon earned the top spot among running backs and Collin Oliver took the title for best edge in the conference.
Gordon’s inclusion as the top running back in the Big 12 is no surprise, as he is also projected to be the first running back selected in next year’s NFL Draft. While another impressive season could raise his stock to be a surefire first-round pick, his body of work already has him in consideration for the first night of the draft.
In 2023, Gordon led the nation in rushing with 1,732 yards and added 21 touchdowns. He also was a consistent threat from the backfield in OSU’s air attack, catching 39 passes for 330 yards and a touchdown. His incredible campaign earned him many accolades, including the Doak Walker Award and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
Meanwhile, Oliver has been a force for the Cowboys’ defense since he arrived in 2021. Perhaps best known for his ability to get to the quarterback, Oliver spent much of last season away from the line of scrimmage at linebacker.
However, the Cowboys plan on getting Oliver, who has 22.5 career sacks, back to the line in 2024. While he is not expected to be one of the highest picks in the NFL Draft, another season of wreaking havoc on opposing offenses and getting into the backfield should secure him a spot at the next level.
