OSU Football's History With the New-Look Big 12: Arizona State
Oklahoma State will get three new Big 12 opponents next season, including a third straight matchup with a former nonconference foe.
This offseason, the Big 12 added four teams from the Pac-12 and lost Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC. After last year’s additions from the group of five, the conference will feature 16 teams next season.
Every team will have nine conference games, with OSU seeing three of the Big 12’s newest members. Along with highly anticipated matchups against Utah and Colorado to begin and end the conference schedule, OSU will play Arizona State.
The Cowboys will meet Arizona State on Nov. 2 for their annual Homecoming game. Considering Homecoming is typically reserved for a likely win, having Arizona State in that spot makes sense. The Sun Devils placed last in the Big 12 preseason poll and have won only six games in the past two seasons.
Last season, OSU met Arizona State in Tempe in its second game. Still running a three-quarterback system, the Cowboys struggled to find any rhythm against the Sun Devils. OSU prevailed 27-13, with Brennan Presley’s late touchdown sealing the victory.
The Cowboys also earned a win against the Sun Devils in 2022. In the 34-17 win, OSU used a couple of fourth-quarter touchdowns to put the game away, including a 14-yard pass from Spencer Sanders to Ollie Gordon. That was one of Herm Edwards' final games at Arizona State, with the team firing him after only one more game.
The Cowboys regained their lead in the all-time series over the past couple of years with a 3-2 record against the Sun Devils. Before 2022, the teams’ most recent matchup came in 1993 when OSU lost 12-10 at Arizona State. Two years earlier, the Sun Devils won 30-3 in Stillwater.
OSU struck first in the matchup, taking the teams’ first meeting in 1984 with a dominant 45-3 win on the road.
As the teams compete in the Big 12 over the next few years, it could be a budding rivalry if Arizona State can turn its program around.
