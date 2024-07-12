Will Oklahoma State Have a 50-Point Game Next Season?
Oklahoma State projects to be one of the most exciting teams in the nation next season, and a big scoring outburst could come with it.
Last season, the Cowboys shocked the Big 12 and recovered from a rocky 2-2 start to make the Big 12 Championship and finish with 10 wins. After another successful season, the Cowboys are expected to be in the running to make their third trip to Arlington in four seasons.
While the defense looks solid enough to compete in the conference, the Cowboys’ offense, led by Ollie Gordon, will be the deciding factor. With 50 days left until OSU’s season opener against South Dakota State, this is the perfect time to predict whether the Cowboys will score 50 points in a game this season.
Asking if a Mike Gundy team will score 50 points might seem like asking if Iowa is going to have more punts than touchdowns, but the once high-powered offense under Gundy has been a shell of itself in recent years. After being among the highest-scoring teams in the nation throughout the 2010s, OSU has only scored 50 points five times in the 2020s and failed to reach the mark last season.
Of course, getting a 50-point game next season seems likely, considering 2023 was OSU’s first season without a 50-point performance since 2014. With firepower ranging from Gordon to Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens, OSU’s offense is bound to have its highest-scoring season since Mike Yurcich’s final season as play-caller in 2018.
With a new batch of nonconference opponents and a new-look Big 12, OSU will have some opportunities to have high-scoring games. Of OSU’s 11 FBS opponents in 2024, only Utah and Kansas State finished in the top 60 in points per game allowed, while four opponents finished outside the top 110: Arizona State (111), Baylor (116), Tulsa (120) and Colorado (124).
With the potential to face several poor defensive teams throughout next season, not only is OSU likely to have a 50-point game, but it could also be in a position to reach that mark multiple times.
