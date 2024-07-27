OSU Football: Weak Schedule Could Hurt Big 12 Title Chances
Oklahoma State’s schedule is front-loaded and that could have a negative impact late in the season.
Last season, OSU defied the odds and overcame a 2-2 start to finish with 10 wins and earn a trip to the Big 12 Championship. OSU finished with a Texas Bowl victory against Texas A&M to cap an 8-2 record in the last 10 games.
With reigning Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon leading the way, the Cowboys will try to carry their late-season momentum into the 2024 campaign. If the Cowboys can get past potentially tough matchups against South Dakota State and Arkansas, their schedule turns to its two hardest games.
To cap off September, OSU will host Utah in its Big 12 opener and then travel to face Kansas State a week later. As the top two teams in the Big 12 preseason poll, Utah and Kansas State project to be the toughest matchups on the schedule.
If OSU gets through those two games undefeated, it could seemingly be in the clear for the rest of the regular season. However, the Cowboys’ toughest games coming in September could hurt their Big 12 title odds.
In the final month of the season, OSU will play four games, two at home and two on the road. Those games will feature some of OSU’s worst opponents next season.
The November stretch features Arizona State, TCU, Texas Tech and Colorado. Texas Tech finished highest among those teams in the Big 12’s preseason poll, coming in ninth.
With matchups against the projected bottom half of the Big 12 to finish the season, preparation for the Big 12 Championship could be difficult. With BYU and Baylor finishing OSU's October slate, the Cowboys will not play a team projected to finish in the top half of the Big 12 after their West Virginia matchup on Oct. 5.
If the Cowboys can handle business against lesser opponents, they will be in a prime position to win the Big 12. Still, a lack of tough opponents could lead to another letdown in Arlington.
