OSU Football: Analyzing 2024 Big 12 Football Championship Odds
College football season is nearing as we're less than a month away from Week 0 kicking off. Oklahoma State doesn't get started until Week 1 against South Dakota State, but that doesn't take away from the point. Football is back.
The Cowboys are entering the season with some of the most returning production across the power conference landscape. Because of this, they're receiving quite a bit of buzz with the season nearly kicking off.
Headlined by returning Doak Walker award winner Ollie Gordon -- Oklahoma State's offense could be explosive next season. They've got seventh-year quarterback Alan Bowman, who is in second season with the Cowboys. Combine an elite offensive line with a strong wide receiver corps led by Brennan Presley and there are no real holes within the team's offense.
Defensively, the Pokes should begin to figure things out, too. Bryan Nardo is heading into his second season as the team's defensive coordinator and his established system should begin to be adopted by players a bit better as the team should be improved in year two.
Where does this leave Oklahoma State among the Big 12, though? With the season rapidly approaching, odds have been released for the Big 12 Championship winner. Unsurprisingly, the Cowboys came in ranked No. 3 with +700 odds, according to BetMGM, to hoist the championship trophy.
Despite everything going in favor of Oklahoma State heading into the 2024 college football season, they're not favorites to win the Big 12 title. Kansas State and Utah are tied at +350 for the best odds to win the Big 12 Championship game.
The league will look different next season. A year removed from adding BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF -- the Big 12 is bringing in Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado.
Of the teams coming in, Utah poses the biggest threat to Oklahoma State -- along with a legacy team in Kansas State. It'll be interesting to see the Cowboys face both of those teams in the regular season.
Again, it's unsurprising for Oklahoma State to be slighted in the odds -- as they're continually disrespected by oddsmakers, no matter the circumstances in Stillwater. They're still mounting for what could be an impressive season in a situation that could see them playing in an expanded field of the College Football Playoffs.
