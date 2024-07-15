OSU Football: Would Florida State and Clemson Make Sense For the Big 12?
A couple of additions could make the Big 12 the strongest conference in college football.
As the Big 12 and commissioner Brett Yormark have welcomed the four new additions from the Pac-12 in recent weeks, there has been no sense of satisfaction with the current league. While Yormark has shown excitement about the eight new additions throughout the past two years, there is still a void to fill with the departures of Oklahoma and Texas.
Those departures have not only left Oklahoma State without two of its biggest games, including the hiatus of a century-long rivalry, but also put OSU in a position to be the premier team in the conference. With the likes of Utah and Kansas State also expected to be around the top of the conference this season and beyond, the Big 12 is in a good place as is.
However, with the expansion of the SEC and Big Ten and the Big 12’s solidity, the ACC could be in trouble. Already a conference on shaky ground after Florida State’s snub from last season’s College Football Playoff, the ACC might soon have a similar fate to the Pac-12.
Should the ACC have issues with some of its highest-ranking members, the Big 12 could become their next home. Specifically, the Big 12 could be interested in bringing in Clemson and Florida State.
Two of the best programs in college football throughout the past decade, Clemson and Florida State, would solidify the Big 12 as a top-three conference in the country. In the past 11 seasons, the teams have combined for seven playoff appearances and three national championships.
While OSU is currently in its best position to win the Big 12 moving forward, it would be difficult to argue against the addition of two premier schools.
