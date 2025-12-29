OSU's Transfer Portal Hopes Are On The Rise, With Multiple UNT Players Opting In

The future of Oklahoma State football is approaching fast.

The college football transfer portal is set to open on Friday, and this 15-day window will be the most important stretch of the Cowboys’ offseason. With the Pokes expected to have the most players in the transfer portal in the entire country, Eric Morris and his staff will have their work cut out for them to build a team that is able to compete next year.

Luckily for Morris and the Cowboys, their pool of players is getting bigger by the hour. Morris’ former squad, North Texas, recently finished its season with a win over San Diego State in the New Mexico Bowl. Now, with the Mean Green’s season officially over, the wave of players entering the transfer portal has begun.

According to 247Sports, North Texas currently has 14 players officially in the transfer portal. The majority of these players entered on Dec. 27, just a day after UNT’s bowl win. Now with Morris’ former players available to recruit, OSU has an idea of who they’ll have the best shot of landing in the portal.

Out of all the North Texas players now in the portal, the Cowboys need to focus on a select few to ensure they join the team in Stillwater next season.

NEW: North Texas EDGE Ethan Day plans to enter the transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



The 6-foot-4, 250-pound pass rusher posted 53 tackles with 7 TFLs and 4.5 sacks in 2025. Has one year of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/H1aY3HBiXG — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 28, 2025

On the defensive side of the ball, two names that Oklahoma State should look to add to its roster next season are Ethan Day and Ethan Wesloski. Wesloski led the Mean Green in tackles last year with 113 and added two forced fumbles to his resume. The linebacker has one more year of eligibility and would be a great anchor in the middle of the Pokes' defense.

Day was the leading tackler on the defensive line for UNT with 53, and racked up 4.5 sacks this season, causing havoc for every offense he faced. Day has two years of eligibility left and will be the beginning of the new defensive line unit the Cowboys will need to assemble if he chooses Stillwater to be his next home.

BREAKING: North Texas standout WR Wyatt Young is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



He totaled 70 receptions for 1,264 yards (3rd in FBS) and 10 TDs this season



Earned 1st Team All-AAC honorshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/jAabRFQYZO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 28, 2025

On the offensive side of the ball, UNT has some key players who could be instant contributors to the Pokes squad. Running back Caleb Hawkins rushed for 1,434 yards and 25 touchdowns this season, and would make up an electric backfield with Rodney Fields Jr. for the Cowboys.

Wide receiver Wyatt Young would be the next target for OSU's offense, as its receiving core is almost down to nothing with the transfers out. Young was UNT’s leading receiver with 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Both of these offensive stars would be incredible additions to Morris’ new team, but the most anticipated player isn’t even officially available yet. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker took the nation by storm this year, as he threw for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Mestemaker was reported to be expected to enter the portal, but the freshman phenom has yet to officially put his name in the pool.

North Texas players won’t be the only players the Cowboys acquire when it is all said and done, but with Morris’ ties to the program, OSU can be excited for movement from the Mean Green into the portal.