Pokes Report Big 12 Preview: OU

Things are starting to get exciting across the Big 12 as we've officially entered game week! Oklahoma State sent out its first official depth chart ahead of the season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 12 and coaches are meeting with the media as teams prepare to start the season.

We're moving down south in our Big 12 preview series and are taking a look at Bedlam rivals Oklahoma.

While OU returns as nearly everyone's favorites to win the Big 12 again in 2020, there's certainly a lot of questions entering the season.

We'll start with probably the biggest question everyone's asking: how will quarterback play be.

Riley Names a Starter

I don't think there was any doubt going into the 2020 season Spencer Rattler was going to be named the starting quarterback. A redshirt freshman out of Phoenix, AZ, Rattler was a five-star prospect out of high school and the No. 11 overall player in the 2019 class.

"You can tell Spencer’s grown up some," Riley said. "That’s not anything earth shattering. Guys are supposed to come here and grow up. That’s part of the deal. But I think he has. I think his preparation has continued to improve. And I think he’s mentally in a good place as far as progression in our offense.

"So, you know, the physical skills have been there, the playmaking ability’s been there. He’s just really cleaned a lot of things up. As with any player, especially one that young, there’s still gonna be a ton of growth that’s gonna happen, but I think he’s on a good trajectory right now."

Rattler certainly has some big shoes to fill as he's replacing a Heisman finalist quarterback in Jalen Hurts.

Running Back Position Took a Hit

The running back spot is one of multiple positions that's taken a hit. So far before the start of the 2020 season, OU has lost at least three running backs: Trey Sermon transferred to Ohio State, Kennedy Brooks opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns and, at least for now, Rhamondre Stevenson is suspended.

So, with less than a week until OU takes the field against Missouri State, who's the guy? T.J. Pledger

“I think TJ Pledger is setting the pace right now in that room. He’s really practiced well,” said Lincoln Riley. “He’s been our most consistent player. I think he’s in the best shape that he’s been in here. Healthy, just really, really doing some nice things.”

This past season as a sophomore, Pledger carried the ball just 10 times for 65 yards and one touchdown.

Receiver Group Looks Familiar

The OU receiver group should look familiar to Oklahoma State fans in more ways than one this season. Riley returns from starters and back ups from last season, but the receiver corps also features a former Cowboy: Obi Obialo out of Coppell, Texas.

We'll start off with talking about the returners. OU lost quite a bit of talented off the 2019 roster, but returns Charleston Rambo. He ranked second on the team last season in receptions with 43 for 743 yards and five touchdowns.

OU received a transfer from UCLA, Theo Howard, who missed most of the 2019 season with an injury, but was really good in 2018 as he started in all 12 games for the Bruins and hauled in 51 catches for 677 yards and four touchdowns.

OU is missing sophomore Jadon Haselwood who's still recovering from an offseason injury he sustained back in the spring and Trejan Bridges is still suspended for the first half of the season.

The Offensive Line is Strong

OU's Bill Bedenbaugh is known for putting together great offensive lines and 2020 looks to be no different.

“We’ve got a lot of good competition,” Bedenbaugh said on a Zoom call last week. “We need it. I’ve seen as much improvement these last two weeks because guys know that the person behind them is pushing them. There’s 10, 11 spots that we’re going to travel with and the guys that are going to play and practice with and the rest of the guys are going to scout team.”

OU returns four offensive linemen with at least 800 snaps under their belts, Creed Humphrey, Marquis Hayes, Tyrese Robinson and Adrian Ealy. Humphrey leads the group with an impressive 1,735 snaps and is the obvious leader as he's earned preseason All-American and All-Big 12 honors.

The left tackle position is the one question mark as redshirt freshman Stacey Wilkins is the projected starter. He's taken just 50 career snaps, but was a coveted recruit out of Camden (AR) Fairview.

Defensive Line Looks Different

The Sooners are dealing with some injuries and potential opt outs on the defensive line, but they return some talent and depth as well.

“A lot of that initial conversation we had stemmed from just simply the fact that dual-training guys, it’s gonna be a more fluid roster,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “At least, you’ve got to anticipate as you go through this.

“I think we’ll have more bodies up front to rotate with than we did a year ago. We’ll see how that plays out.”

There’s a chance in-state guy Jalen Redmond might opt out of the upcoming season. They also lost defensive end Marcus Hicks for year following knee surgery last month. Defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux is looking towards guys like JUCO transfer Perrion Winfrey and returners Jordan Kelley and LaRon Stokes.

"You look at a guy like Jordan Kelley, he's been part of the program. He's grown and you see that, which adds to our depth. Perrion Winfrey, when everything's on he can do it. He can do it at a really high level. You look at LaRon Stokes, who's played. He's doing some really good things.

"Josh Ellison, he's doing some good stuff. Isaiah Thomas has kind of swung back and forth. Due to the scheme, it allows him to be really active and penetrate gaps. He's really done some good things for us."

Stokes earned Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year status last year as he recorded 15 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a half sack. As for Winfrey, he was rated the No. 1 junior college recruit in the country this past year and recorded 55 total tackles, 23 of which were for a loss and 9.5 sacks in two seasons at Iowa Western.

Dealing with Injury at Linebacker

OU is dealing with depth, experience and injury issues at linebacker. They lost senior linebacker Caleb Kelly just a few days into fall camp to a serous knee injury. In four years with the Sooners, Kelly had recorded 160 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. Kelly was poised to be one of the defensive leaders on the field this season after missing the 2019 season to an injury.

With Kelly out, the Sooners are looking towards junior DaShaun White to fill that void. White started all 13 games this past season and recorded 52 total tackles with 3.5 for loss and one sack. He’s got 64 total tackles on his career.

As for the other linebacker spot, the Sooners look to be calling on redshirt sophomore Brian Asamoah. He’s recorded 22 total tackles in his career in Norman.

Defensive Backs Full of Experience

OU returns from talent and experience in the secondary in 2020. Senior corner Tre Brown returns as one of the leaders on the defense for the Sooners. He started all 14 games last season and recorded 40 tackles, 32 of which were solo stops including 11 pass breakups and one interception.

According to OU DC Alex Grinch, Brown has taken a step towards the next level.

“Tre Brown,” Grinch said. “A year ago, he wasn’t a leader by example. He had his good days, but then he was too willing to just have a bad day. And I think Tre would tell you the same thing. And I’m not just talking about the season. I’m talking about in fall camp and those things.

“But all of a sudden you’re seeing a guy with just a work ethic and a want-to every single rep of practice. I highlight him simply by example. It’s not the vocal side of things, but that’s as critical as anything.”

DB Tre Norwood returns to the lineup following a non-contact ACL tear in the 2019 fall camp. In 2018, Norwood started all 14 games for OU and was tied for fifth on the team in tackles with 58.

Also expect to see Brendan Radley-Hiles and Jaden Davis starting come Saturday. Davis, who played in all 14 games this past year, recorded 33 tackles, one interception and one pass break up. As for Radley-Hiles, he was fifth on the team last year in tackles 46 total stops and led the team with two interceptions.