Previewing the Big 12's Must-Watch Games in Week 2
Oklahoma State will not be the only Big 12 team with a tough opponent in Week 2.
Once again, the entire Big 12 will be in action this weekend, with most teams playing against a power conference opponent. As conference play nears, teams will get bigger tests and this weekend should see no shortage of intense contests.
Five most intriguing Big 12 games in Week 2:
No. 16 Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas (11 a.m. on ABC)
Fresh off impressive wins against FCS opponents, the Cowboys and Razorbacks will meet for the first time in more than four decades. OSU will look to make another statement to begin its season, but there is no such thing as an easy game against an SEC opponent.
No. 17 Kansas State at Tulane (11 a.m. on ESPN)
The Wildcats will match up against Tulane with a chance to secure a quality nonconference win. As a contender for a College Football Playoff spot, Tulane will be a tough team for Kansas State to face. The Green Wave upset the Wildcats in their most recent meeting in Kansas State’s 2022 Big 12 Championship season.
Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa (2:30 p.m. on CBS)
The annual in-state rivalry is set for its next edition as Iowa State looks to pull the upset in Iowa City. The Cyclones won their most recent trip to Kinnick Stadium in 2022 and will look to channel that again on Saturday.
No. 19 Kansas at Illinois (6 p.m. on FS1)
Last season, Kansas took care of business at home against Illinois but will travel north for this matchup. As a contender to win the Big 12 and make the College Football Playoff, the Jayhawks can’t overlook the Big Ten squad.
Colorado at Nebraska (6:30 p.m. on NBC)
Deion Sanders’ team will travel to Lincoln for a matchup between former Big 12 foes. With Matt Rhule looking to get the Huskers back into a bowl game and Sanders looking to do the same for his Buffaloes, this weekend could be a crucial matchup for both schools.
Every other Big 12 game in Week 2:
BYU at SMU (Friday @ 6 p.m. on ESPN2)
Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh (11 a.m. on ESPN2)
Baylor at No. 11 Utah (nonconference) (2:30 p.m. on Fox)
West Virginia vs. Albany (5 p.m. on ESPN+)
UCF vs. Sam Houston (5:30 p.m. on ESPN+)
Houston at No. 15 Oklahoma (6:45 p.m. on SEC Network)
TCU vs. Long Island (7 p.m. on ESPN+)
No. 20 Arizona vs. Northern Arizona (9 p.m. on ESPN+)
Texas Tech at Washington State (9 p.m. on Fox)
Arizona State vs. Mississippi State (9:30 p.m. on ESPN)
