Previewing the Big 12's Must-Watch Games in Week 3
The Big 12 is set for its first conference game of the season and a few intriguing nonconference matchups.
In Week 3, the Big 12’s conference slate officially kicks off. But with only one Big 12 game and 15 teams in action, some premier nonconference battles will headline this weekend’s slate.
Five most intriguing Big 12 games in Week 3:
Arizona State at Texas State (Thursday @ 6:30 p.m. on ESPN)
Perhaps the most surprising Big 12 team through two weeks, Arizona State has jumped out to a 2-0 start but has another tough test in Week 3. With a dominant win against Wyoming and another win against an SEC squad, Arizona State could position itself to make a bowl game for the first time since 2021 if it can escape its nonconference slate unbeaten.
No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State (nonconference) (Friday @ 7 p.m. on Fox)
Although this matchup will not count toward the conference standings, it could still have significant implications for the Big 12’s playoff picture. Led by Tetairoa McMillan,
Arizona will have a chance to make a statement to the rest of the Big 12 in Manhattan. However, Avery Johnson’s team will have a chance to give a not-so-warm welcome to the Wildcats.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh (2:30 p.m. on ESPN2)
After a 10-year hiatus, the Backyard Brawl is set for its third straight meeting. Winning in Morgantown last season, the Mountaineers are looking to build a winning streak against their rivals. With a tough conference schedule upcoming, this is a big game for West Virginia in its quest to make a bowl game.
Colorado at Colorado State (6:30 p.m. on CBS)
After getting embarrassed at Nebraska last week, Deion Sanders’ team is looking to rebound against an in-state rival. However, the Buffaloes needed three overtimes to win the matchup at home last season. Considering Colorado has not looked much better this season, it could be a crushing blow for the Big 12 newcomer ahead of conference play.
UCF at TCU (6:30 p.m. on Fox)
Although this will be the third matchup between Big 12 teams, UCF and TCU will play the first official conference matchup. With both teams looking to move to 3-0 after losing seasons in 2023, this matchup serves as a golden opportunity for a couple of Big 12 sleepers. This will also be the first meeting between the schools.
Every other Big 12 game in Week 3:
Kansas vs. UNLV (Friday @ 6 p.m. on ESPN)
No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa (11 a.m. on ESPN2)
Cincinnati at Miami (OH) (11 a.m. on ESPNU)
Texas Tech vs. North Texas (11 a.m. on FS1)
No. 12 Utah at Utah State (3:30 p.m. on CBSSN)
Baylor vs. Air Force (6:30 p.m. on FS1)
Houston vs. Rice (7 p.m. on ESPN+)
BYU at Wyoming (8 p.m. on CBSSN)
