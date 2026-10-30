Quinton Hammonds Questionable for Oklahoma State-Iowa State Game

Earlier this week Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris expressed hope that safety Quinton Hammonds would be able to play on Saturday. For another day, that hope remains alive.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones released their second player availability report on Thursday and Hammonds, the starting free safety, was listed as questionable for the second straight day.

Hammonds has started every game for the Cowboys (5-2, 3-1 in Big 12) at free safety this season. He left Saturday's game against Colorado after suffering an injury that required him to watch the final moments of the game from the sideline with his arm in a sling, according to Cowboys Radio Network.

Morris has not been specific about the injury, but he has expressed optimism that Hammonds could play this week.

What Cowboys Do Without Hammonds

Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Quinton Hammonds. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Hammonds is unable to play, Bobby Deal Jr. and Markeith Williams are listed behind him on the depth chart. Morris didn’t address which player would start if Hammonds cannot play.

It’s also possible he could tap another safety to play the position. The Cowboys removed Mose Phillips III from the depth chart this week after he suffered a season-ending injury. Cameron Epps is listed as an “OR” at boundary safety with Evan Jackson, who has started the last two games. It’s possible Morris opts to use Epps or Jackson there if Hammonds is unavailable.

Williams played a handful of snaps in Saturday’s game with Colorado. Deal was used mostly on special teams, where he has been valuable all season.

Tight end Carson Kolb was already ruled out for the game after suffering an injury that required him to walk with his left foot in a walking boot after Saturday’s game. The Cowboys haven’t specified his injury.

Wide receiver Dayvon Standard and defensive tackle Landon Dean remained questionable for the Cowboys.

The significant move for Iowa State on Thursday was to designate backup quarterback Conner Moberly as out for the game. That means that former Cowboys quarterback Zane Flores could be Jaylen Raynor’s backup on Saturday.

Oklahoma State-Iowa State Player Availability Report

Thursday

Oklahoma State

OUT: TE Carson Kolb

QUESTIONABLE: S Quinton Hammonds, WR Dayvon Standard, DT Landon Dean

PROBABLE: DE Malik Charles

Iowa State

OUT: CB Beni Ngoyi, DE Caden Crawford, DT Ka'Mori Moore, QB Connor Moberly

DOUBTFUL: DT Bryson Lamb

QUESTIONABLE: DE Trey Verdon