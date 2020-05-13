Ramon Richards Signs CFL Contract

STILLWATER -- Another Cowboy football player will be playing pro ball in the upcoming season. It was announced on Tuesday that former Oklahoma State defensive back Ramon Richards has inked a deal to play with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders.

Richards went undrafted in 2018, but was picked up by the Rams and signed to the practice squad and spent the last two season in L.A.

During his time in Stillwater, Richards played both corner and safety and had a solid career. He recorded 183 total tackles, 145 of which were solo stops, including 23 pass break ups, 10 interceptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns, including an overtime interception that sealed the win over Texas in 2017. He also forced one fumble and recovered one.

Richards won't be alone in Calgary as he's joining former Oklahoma State teammate Ashton Lampkin, who signed with the Stampeders in April.

Richards' former L.A., and Oklahoma State teammate, Kevin Peterson, also signed a contract on Tuesday as he re-signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

For those of you not familiar with Calgary, they finished the 2019 season with a 12-6 record and a second place finish in the West Division. They made the playoffs, but fell in the first round to Winnipeg, who went on to win the Grey Cup.

As for Calgary, they've won eight Grey Cups in the team's history, while winning their most recent championship in 2018.