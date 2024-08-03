Ranking Every Oklahoma State Game in 2023: No. 9 Arizona State
Oklahoma State’s season started rocky, but that still included a gritty road win in Week 2.
Last season, OSU had issues to begin the season, most notably its lack of structure offensively. Not only did the Cowboys not have an identity, they did not have full-time starters at quarterback or running back. Those issues led to the Cowboys narrowly escaping against Central Arkansas in the season opener and put them in a difficult spot heading to play at Arizona State a week later.
Although the Cowboys will face the Sun Devils in Big 12 play for future matchups, they were finishing a nonconference home-and-home in the second week of 2023. The game was tight throughout, but OSU pulled through with a 27-15 win.
Going into halftime, OSU trailed 15-10, but the defense stepped up and pitched a shutout in the second half. After Ollie Gordon had the Cowboys’ only touchdown in the first half, Gunnar Gundy found De’Zhaun Stribling for a 3-yard score to take the lead in the third quarter.
In the fourth, Alex Hale pushed the lead to five with a 22-yard field goal on fourth-and-goal.
Although OSU couldn’t capitalize on its great field position, an Arizona State turnover on downs gave OSU another drive with great field position. This time, Brennan Presley’s 16-yard touchdown from Garret Rangel along the right sideline all but sealed the game for OSU.
While the Cowboys escaped Tempe with a win against Arizona State, their nonconference schedule quickly went downhill with a blowout loss to South Alabama. Still, the Cowboys eventually named Alan Bowman and Gordon the full-time starters, and they rallied for a 10-win season and a trip to the Big 12 Championship.
Ranking OSU's 2023 season:
