Two Cowboys Included in Reese's Senior Bowl Top 250

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Two Oklahoma State senior Cowboys picked up prestigious honors on Thursday. Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins and wide receiver Tylan Wallace were included in the Reese's Senior Bowl Top 250 seniors list going into the 2020 season.

Oklahoma State has had a handful of players participate in the Senior Bowl over the years. Most recently, Mason Rudolph, James Washington, Blake Jarwin, A.J. Green and Jordan Sterns.

The list is comprised of the top 250 seniors across college football and it really should come as no surprise that both Jenkins and Wallace made the list.

Jenkins is considered one of Oklahoma State's top NFL Draft prospects and back in May, Pro Football Focus named him the Big 12's top returning offensive lineman for the 2020 season.

Jenkins checks in at 6-6, 320-pounds and is out of Topeka, KS. It's been impressive watching Jenkins grow both in talent and physical size over the past few seasons as he's been instrumental in the Cowboys' success in the run game.

This past season, the Cowboys had their highest rushing yards per game average since 2008 with 229.6 yards, not to mention running back Chuba Hubbard earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors following his 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns last year.

Following the season, Jenkins was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and was awarded the Thurman Thomas Award by OSU, an award that goes to an outstanding offensive player.

As for Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State should just expect him to be on every watch list and preseason award list he can possibly be on.

Wallace was also named a preseason All-American by CBS Sports on Thursday as well.

Wallace is coming off an injury-shortened 2019 season, but even playing in only eight games, Wallace hauled in 903 yards and eight touchdowns, earning second-team All-Big 12 status along the way.

As a sophomore, Wallace hauled in 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a Biletnikoff Award finalist, with many people believing he should've won the award. He was also named an All-American and First-Team All-Big 12

