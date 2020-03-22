Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Try Being a Strength Coach on Social Media, that's what Rob Glass and his Staff are Doing

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Sunday afternoon, the day before classes were scheduled to resume at Oklahoma State and spring football would have kicked back up with practice on Tuesday, Rob Glass is dropping off a weight-lifting belt for one of the Cowboy players coming back from spring break and going into a 14-day self quarantine. The assistant athletic director for athletic performance, Glass is in his 26th year at Oklahoma State and he may be staring down his greatest challenge as a coach of strength, speed, and conditioning. Head coach Mike Gundy, his staff and players, and Oklahoma State fans swear by Glass and the term used by Cowboy football players has been "body by Glass."  

Never before has Glass had to work his physical development via long distance. Glass and his staff have to use video on the internet and social media now that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the World. 

"The league (Big 12) has shut down everything," Glass explained. "No voluntary workouts through the end of March. We have a 14-day window where we have to keep everybody out and it is probably going to be a lot longer. Electronic is the only thing we can do."

PK4_2148A (1)
Rob Glass is a major reason that Oklahoma State football has had success and head coach Mike Gundy calls him his most important hire. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

Glass did not waste anytime. He blasted his first email to the Oklahoma State football players while spring break was going on. 

"It was something that they could do on any football field on their own," Glass explained. "We don't know what they have to utilize (for workouts). Some may have home equipment and some may have a high school coach that lets them use the weight room. Others may not have anything and we just have to use their own body weight, exercises and techniques that have been used for years."

Yes, college football players may need to channel their inner Herschel Walker, who was famous for using push-ups and sit-ups, thousands a day to develop that body and speed that dominated at Georgia, the USFL, and eventually the NFL. 

The talk among college football media and fans is what the loss of spring football will do? I contend that it is better to have it the way Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Texas, Baylor, Kansas, and Kansas State have it as opposed to TCU and a little with Texas Tech that got a lot of spring football in. Those schools and programs like Coastal Carolina and Connecticut that got all their spring football in were going to have their eight weeks of off-season lifting and physical development now. 

"There's give and take to that," Glass told me. "Some coaches want to have spring practice early because if a player gets injured then there is a much better chance to have him back for the fall. I get that, but I think our players like the way we do it."

Glass also said, the Oklahoma State coaches may not agree, but if a Cowboy football team were equipped to deal this corona virus pandemic and missing spring practice this edition might be the best one.

"This is the best team from our standpoint, they are physically mature and they are mature by experience," Glass explained. "We don't have a bunch of rookies."  

Quick to say it is not an ideal situation, Glass does have the Teamwork app that he and his staff can use to communicate with the players. They can do video and they can customize them for certain athletes and for athletes based on what they have to use in the way of workout equipment or lack there of. 

In talking to Oklahoma State Director of Football Recruiting Todd Bradford, he showed concern that if there isn't a summer program then next season in college football could see more injuries than normal.

Glass said he is going to ask some of the Oklahoma State NFL alumni to impart on the current Cowboys players some wisdom.

"I'm going to get guys like Blake Jarwin, Tre (Flowers), Chris Carson, and Dez (Bryant) to do videos on how this is what it is like if you want to play in the NFL," Glass said of the idea. "There is no Coach Glass to get you out of bed and tell you to work out. You have to be self-motivated. It's like that in any job, you have to push yourself, so it is a good message."

In case you are wondering, Glass said if the summer program for conditioning for Cowboy Football slated to start June 6, starts close to on time then the team will be ready physically, but Glass understands right now, there are no guarantees and he and his staff will have to write a playbook for the situation as it develops.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mythical March Madness: Round of 32 Games From the Baylor Regional

A look at the Round of 32 games from the Baylor Regional in the Moody Coliseum in the Pokes Report Mythical March Madness

Zach Lancaster

Prospect Profile: One Of The Top Safeties In The Lone Star State

Landon Hullaby is my favorite kind of defensive back prospect because he shows the ability to play every position in the secondary. On film, he has played corner in press coverage and off coverage, he has played safety in the center field role and he has played the nickel/striker position, all with success and dominance.

Marshall Levenson

Mythical March Madness: Round of 32 Games From the Kansas Regional

A look at how the Round of 32 games finished in the Kansas Regional from Allen Fieldhouse in the Pokes Report Mythical March Madness tournament.

Zach Lancaster

Flashback: Bedlam 2002

The Cowboys proved 2001's "upset" was no fluke

John Helsley

Saturday's 2nd Round Action Wraps with Gonzaga Advancing out West and a Pair at The Palestra

Duke, Ohio State in the East and top seed Gonzaga out West advance in Mythical March Madness.

Robert Allen

Prospect Profile: One Of The Most Disruptive Defensive Lineman In High School Football

Alexander is a very intriguing prospect because I simply don’t know if there is another player like him in the class of 2022. His uniqueness comes in his size at a massive 6’4 333 pounds.

Marshall Levenson

Cowboys Battle Ducks on McArthur Court in 2nd Round of Mythical March Madness

Ducks down the Cowboys in Mythical March Madness.

Robert Allen

CBS Flips Bracket for Prime Time in Oregon, Yale-BYU and Utah State-Michigan State play early and Wow!

The upsets come up heavy in Oregon in the second round of Mythical March Madness.

Robert Allen

One Week Into the COVID-19 Pandemic and Where is Oklahoma State and College Sports?

Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder and deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg comment on Oklahoma State athletics and coronavirus.

Robert Allen

by

Robert N. Allen

Top Seed Dayton Moves on in Early Games at The Palestra

Dayton and Seton Hall advance in the early second round action of Mythical March Madness.

Robert Allen