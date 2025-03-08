Second Oklahoma State Game Moved to Weekday Kickoff
Oklahoma State is set for another non-Saturday matchup in 2025.
After playing in a couple of Friday matchups in Big 12 play last season, the Cowboys will get a couple of nonconference games on weekdays in 2025. On Friday, OSU announced that the game time for the team’s home game against Tulsa has been moved to Friday, Sept. 19, having previously been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20.
This will be the second game in the nonconference slate to feature a non-Saturday kickoff, with OSU’s season opener against UT Martin coming on Thursday, Aug. 28. OSU is no stranger to playing in weeknight contests, with two last season and its most recent home weeknight game coming in 2023 against Kansas State.
Last season, OSU dominated against Tulsa in its lone road win of the season. The Cowboys beat the Golden Hurricane 45-10 and were ranked in the top 15 heading into conference play. Of course, the Cowboys failed to do anything after the nonconference slate and finished winless in Big 12 games, making that Tulsa game OSU’s most recent win overall. With matchups against UT Martin and Oregon coming ahead of the Tulsa game next season, it is a legitimate possibility that OSU could also get its next FBS win against Tulsa.
This offseason marked a months-long process of overhauling everything from the 3-9 campaign last year. The Cowboys hired an almost entirely new coaching staff headlined by new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.
The Cowboys also lost numerous players to graduation, the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, leading to OSU adding a significant amount of players through the portal. With so many new faces on the sideline and on the field next season, OSU’s game against Tulsa could be an important test for the Cowboys.
The 2025 matchup will mark the second season of an eight-year agreement between the schools, with the home team alternating each season. Without Bedlam to excite fans, Tulsa could become OSU’s new premier rivalry if the Golden Hurricane can begin to put together some nice seasons. While OSU doesn’t see Tulsa as a team on its level, 2025 should still be an exciting matchup.
