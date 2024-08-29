South Dakota State HC Confident Ahead of Matchup With Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State will open its season with an FCS opponent for the third time in four years, but this season will pose a much tougher challenge.
On Saturday, OSU will open its quest for a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance against South Dakota State. SDSU will enter Stillwater riding a 29-game winning streak, having won the past two FCS national championships.
While matching up with any power conference team presents a challenge, the Jackrabbits will have to find a way to slow down the reigning Doak Walker Award winner. Considering Ollie Gordon’s ability to succeed against some of the best in the country last season, SDSU coach Jimmy Rogers understands how quickly he can change a game.
“If you give him a seam, he can go the distance,” Rogers said. “He’s extremely fast.”
Of course, the Cowboys’ offense has much more talent than Gordon. Rogers noted OSU's many weapons, including three receivers he believes are NFL caliber.
With seventh-year quarterback Alan Bowman and one of the most experienced offensive lines in college football, the Cowboys’ offense is unlikely to beat itself.
“We’re gonna have to be multiple on defense,” Rogers said. “We’re not just gonna be able to load the box just because of what they have on the perimeter.”
Despite the many problems OSU could pose for SDSU on both sides, the Jackrabbits are coming to Stillwater with the full intention of winning. In their last matchup against an FBS team, the Jackrabbits lost to Iowa to open 2022. Albeit only a four-point loss, the step up in competition is a difficult transition, even for the back-to-back champs.
Although the Cowboys would love to open the year with an easy win against an FCS opponent, the Jackrabbits are determined to return to Brookings with a 1-0 record.
“We’ve given up moral victories here for a long time,” Rogers said. “We’re going there for a reason. We’re going to compete. If we’re going to claim we’re one of the best in the country, here’s an opportunity to showcase that.”
