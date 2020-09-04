SI.com
Pokes Report
Transfer Tay Martin Receives Immediate Eligibility

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Some good news a week out from Oklahoma State's season against Tulsa, Washington State transfer receiver Tay Martin has been granted immediate eligibility for the upcoming 2020 season.

Martin will also wear No. 4 for the Cowboys as running back Deondrick Glass made the switch to No. 33.

Martin announced his transfer to Oklahoma State on August. 22 and joined LSU transfer Dee Martin and current projected starter Braydon Johnson.

This is huge news for Oklahoma State as it adds depth, experience and size to the outside "Z" receiver spot opposite Tylan Wallace. Oklahoma State lost three "Z" receivers during the offseason with the graduation of Jordan McCray and the transfers of C.J. Moore and Patrick McKaufman.

Martin checks in at 6-3, 186 pounds and is originally out of Ellender Memorial in Houma, LA. In his three seasons with Washington State, Martin hauled in 143 receptions for 1,615 yards and 18 touchdowns. While he's not coming in to replace the production of Tylan Wallace, there's no doubt Martin is a welcomed addition to the receivers room.

Martin has quite the resume; already as he appeared in all 13 games for the Cougars in 2019 and started seven of those games. He had 43 receptions for 564-yards with four touchdowns. He averaged 13.1-yards per catch. His touchdown catches lead you to believe he is as advertised and able to post up in man coverage as he caught touchdown passes for one, four, seven, and 16-yards. The bonus is that he was rated as the third-best blocking wide receiver in the Pac-12 by Pro Football Focus.

While Martin's not a grad transfer, he transferred out of Washington State due to the Pac-12 not playing the 2020 football season this fall and because the NCAA is granting an extra year of eligibility to all football players.

Oklahoma State kicks off the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. CT in Boone Pickens Stadium. The game will be televised on either ESPN or ESPNU.

Football

