Temple Texas 4-Star Jason Bradford Set to Visit Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State received some good news on Friday when Temple High School defensive back Jason Bradford released his official college visit list. The junior announced he will be visiting Oklahoma State, Kansas, TCU and the University of Houston. The offers should only grow for Bradford, who brings something to the table that few can in the defensive secondary.
Bradford is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound specimen in the secondary. He is currently listed as a four-star prospect who could be a special defender at the next level. Bradford is the 17th ranked cornerback in the nation in the 2026 class. He holds offers from the likes of Houston, TCU, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Arizona State just name a few.
There is a reason the 2026 superstar has started to garnish college attention following his junior season on the football field. He wrapped up the season with 37 total tackles with 27 of those being of the solo variety. He had three total tackles for loss on the year, but it was what he did in the secondary that made his season special.
It was virtually impossible for opposing teams to throw on Bradford this season. He wrapped up the year with nine pass breakups to go along with four interceptions on the year. He averaged 32.8 yards per interception and led the team with 131 total interception yards. Bradford did most of that damage in only nine official games.
He is a multi-sport superstar for Temple Texas. Bradford excels in basketball as well as track and field. Rivals.com has Kansas and Texas Teck as the early favorites to land Bradford in 2026. It is promising for Oklahoma State considering the first official visit on Bradford’s radar when he makes his way to Stillwater on April 17th. Kansas, TCU and Houston are to follow in that order for Bradford.