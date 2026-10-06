Former Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy Set to Make TV Debut on Saturday

It was probably only a matter of time before former Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy joined a television broadcast. That time has come.

Per On3 (subscription required) and other outlets, Gundy will be part of the studio team for TNT when it broadcasts its Big 12 game on Saturday.

He will be part of the studio team that will be broadcasting the Arizona-West Virginia game. Gundy is expected to take part in pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage and is expected to be based out of Atlanta with host Jordan Cornette, along with former college football stars champ Bailey and Takeo Spikes.

For OSU fans that want to watch, pre-game starts at 10:30 a.m. CT with kickoff set for 11 a.m. The Oklahoma State Cowboys will host the UCF Knights at the same time.

Mike Gundy on TV

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gundy has made appearances on television from time to time. When he was still coaching Oklahoma State. He appeared on the coaches broadcast during the College Football Playoff championship game. But On3 reported he was offered weekend studio assignments with ESPN and game analyst assignments with Fox but turned both down.

It's not clear Gundy will return to the studio after this weekend. This could simply be an audition to determine if he's interested in doing it in the future. But, since TNT broadcasts one Big 12 game each weekend, his expertise and experience in the conference would be invaluable to the show.

This is the first year since 1989 that Gundy hasn't been a coach in some capacity. That was his final season as a player at Oklahoma State. After his collegiate playing career ended, he was named a wide receivers coach with the Cowboys in 1990 and spent most of his coaching career with the Cowboys before he was elevated to head coach in 2005 to replace Les Miles, who took the same job at LSU.

Gundy was the most successful head coach in OSU history. He led the Cowboys to 18 bowl games and three Big 12 championship game berths, the last of which was in 2023. He went 170-90 as head coach, guiding Oklahoma State to its only Big 12 title in 2011, the same season the Cowboys nearly claimed a spot in the BCS national championship game. Those Cowboys finished 12-1 and No. 3 in the final AP Top 25.

Gundy was dismissed after three games last season, during which the Cowboys went 1-2. But, OSU was 4-11 in his final 15 games since the start of the 2024 season. Oklahoma State hired Eric Morris in December to replace him.