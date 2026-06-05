Trap Game or Tune Up? Sizing Up Murray State on Oklahoma State’s 2026 Schedule

When the Oklahoma State Cowboys face the Murray State Racers in September, it will be their third game of the season.

The Cowboys open the campaign at Tulsa. After losing to the Golden Hurricane in Stillwater last year, the rematch has revenge written all over it. Then, Oklahoma State takes its home bow the following weekend when it hosts Oregon. The Ducks blew out the Cowboys last season, 69-3, one of the most embarrassing losses in program history. OSU will look at that game as a measuring stick on its progress.

Then comes Murray State, a program the Cowboys have never played as they embark on their 125th season of playing college football.

Trap Game or Tune Up?

A detailed view of the Murray State Racers helmet. | Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

Unlike Tulsa and Oregon, Murray State is not a member of FBS. The Racers play in FCS, the Football Championship Subdivision. They are also members of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, perhaps the toughest conference in the division. How tough is it? Six of Murray State’s league opponents were ranked last season.

That explains in part why the Racers are where they are right now. The program has won two games in the last two years. Last season Murray State didn’t win its lone game until the final contest of the season.

Historically, the Racers haven’t had much success. They’ve made the FCS playoffs five times and only one won game, which was in 1996. Murray State hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2002 when it lost to Western Kentucky, which is now in FBS. That season also happened to be Murray State’s last league crown, as they shared the Ohio Valley Conference title.

That was the end of the program’s longest run of success at a high level. From 1995-2002 the Racers won three league titles and reached the FCS playoffs each season.

Jody Wright, Murray State’s head coach, has a tough job. He’s entering his third season with little success to show for it. The Racers are 2-22. Wright is a long-time collegiate and NFL assistant coach, but this is his first head coaching job.

The Cowboys, who are coming off a 1-11 season, are better positioned to have more success in 2026 than Murray State. New head coach Eric Morris has completely flipped the roster in the transfer portal and has brough this Air Raid offense and his coaching staff with him from North Texas, where the Mean Green went 12-2.

Oklahoma State has plenty to figure out this season, just like Murray State. But based on where Murray State is in comparison, this game feels more like a tune-up than a trap game. It will be one of the few times that the Cowboys can say that this season.