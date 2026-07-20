3 Oklahoma State Newcomers Who Will Have the Biggest Impact in 2026

At Oklahoma State, practically everything is new in 2026. There's a new head coach in Eric Morris, there's a new coaching staff underneath him and there are nearly 90 new transfers that have joined the program, not to mention the incoming freshman.

It's hard to find a school in the country that has as much turnover on its roster and its coaching staff than Oklahoma State. The attitude also feels different too. Fans are going to have to get used to getting to know a lot of new faces. That's why assessing which three newcomers will have the biggest impact is so difficult. It's hard to define newcomer when practically everyone on the program is brand new.

So, these selections were made with tiers in mind.

The Obvious Choice

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

QB Drew Mestemaker

Clearly, the new quarterback is going to have the most impact on winning and losing. Mestemaker looked tailor-made for Morris’ Air Raid offense at North Texas last year.

He led the country in passing yards and several other categories. He took the Mean Green to a 12-2 record, a bowl win and nearly won the American Conference championship, which likely would have led North Texas to the College Football Playoff.

He's already generating first-round NFL draft buzz for 2027, which will be the first year he's eligible. He and his coach have a connection. And he has a deep connection to this offense.

If the Cowboys are going to be wildly successful, he will have to make everything work together. So yes, he's the obvious choice as the newcomer that will make the biggest impact. But he isn't the only one.

The Less Obvious Choice

Oklahoma State linebacker Tate Romney. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LB Tate Romney

Ethan Wesloski is a lock to start at linebacker. The second job in defensive coordinator Skyler Cassidy's 4-2-5 defense is in flux, but most believe Romney has the inside track for the job. He's been in college football a long time, having played at BYU and Arizona State.

But he's only had one good year and that was back in 2023 at Arizona State. That season he finished with 52 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack. Since then, he's dealt with injuries and had trouble getting playing time.

Romney's talent makes him a potential high-impact player in this defense. If he and Wesloski are playing at peak efficiency, this defense could be vastly improved in 2026.

The Stealthy Choice

Oklahoma State's Jerry Lawson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DT Jerry Lawson

Morris likes to talk about snaps played and not years played in terms of experience. Lawson falls in that category. He's played three years of college football, two at Abilene Christian and one at Louisville. If one looks at his numbers with the Cardinals, he doesn't look like much. He only had 16 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. But dig into his bio and look at his numbers at Abilene Christian and there's a dynamic player waiting to jump out.

In 2024 he had 65 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 14 starts as he was named first team all-conference. That followed a 41-tackle freshman season. at 6-1, 312 pounds, he’s the perfect tackle for Cassity’s system, one that help create lanes for the linebackers and safeties in run defense. If the Cowboys are successful on defense, fans will hear his name a lot — even if the stats don’t suggest he’s having an impact.