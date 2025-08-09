USA Today Picks OSU’s Boone Pickens Stadium as College Football's Best

Boone Pickens Stadium through the years



OSU began playing at Lewis Field (current BPS site) in 1919. 8,000 seats were added in 1920. Capacity grew to 30k by 1947. 50k by 1972



Renamed Boone Pickens in 2003, it reached its peak capacity of 60k in 2008. BPS today holds 53,885 fans pic.twitter.com/W7H0ZnqcJb