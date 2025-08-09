USA Today Picks OSU’s Boone Pickens Stadium as College Football's Best
The Oklahoma State Cowboys can claim a new title as they gear up for the 2025 College Football season.
In a recent review by USA TODAY, Stillwater's Boone Pickens Stadium was selected as the best college football stadium in the nation. The 2025 ranking was based on reviews provided by Yelp, TripAdvisor and Google.
The reviews were totaled at 1,700 combined, which had the Pokes’ stadium with a 4.8-star review across the three platforms to take first place, according to a USA Today article.
Boone Pickens Stadium beat out Kansas State's Bill Snyder Family Stadium and Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium among all of the 136 football venues.
The OSU stadium also became the only stadium in-state to be recognized among the top 10, as the University of Oklahoma's Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium was No. 15 on the list logging 4.3 stars on Yelp, 4.6 stars on TripAdvisor and 4.8 stars on Google.
It has been the home of the Cowboys for more than 100 years, but thanks to its continued donations and renovations over the years, it has emerged as the top facility for college football.
"Those donations started with $70 million in 2003 ($20 million earmarked for stadium renovation and expansion). In the wake of Pickens’ gift, major renovations to the south side of the stadium that included suites and club seating were completed in 2004. That scene was essentially mirrored on the north side in 2006. After Pickens gave an additional $165 million in 2006 - the largest donation in the history of college athletics - approximately 20,000 new seats were added to the west side of the stadium and it was completely bowled in for the 2008 season," said Jeff Johnson with ON3.
OSU began playing at Lewis Field in 1919 and grew its capacity to 30,000 by 1947. By 1972, the Cowboys would renovate up to 50,000 seats til reaching its max capacity of 60,000 in 2008.
The stadium was renamed Boone Pickens Stadium during a halftime ceremony as part of the Cowboys' 2003 season opener against Wyoming. Since then, the Stadium has seen several seating renovations to now holding a capacity of over 52,000 ahead of the 2025 season.
Gearing up for the season's start in two weeks, the Cowboys will begin their season at home on August 28 against UT Martin. This game will serve as one of their seven home games this season.