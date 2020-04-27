Pokes Report
Pokes Snubbed in Way-Too-Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- I'm aware we're less than 48 hours from the end of the 2020 NFL Draft and I'm talking about way-too-early 2021 mock drafts. But SI came out with their way-too-early first round NFL mock draft, so I figured we'd take a look at it.

I don't think it's any surprise they have Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence going No. 1 overall to Jacksonville. In fact, I love the mantra 'Tank for Trevor '.

We're not going to go into each pick, but rather take a look at schools and conferences.

The SEC lead the way with 12, followed by the ACC with seven, Big Ten with five and the Pac 12 with four.

Here's how the schools with the most picks broke down:

  • Alabama: 5
  • Clemson: 3
  • Georgia: 3
  • Ohio State: 2
  • Penn State: 2
  • Miami (FL): 2
  • Notre Dame: 1
  • LSU: 1

While I don't have them listed above, OU and Texas each had one pick: Texas OT Samuel Cosmi going to the Los Angeles Chargers with the 12th pick and OU OL Creed Humphrey going to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 27th pick.

This list will no doubt change hundreds and hundreds of times over the course of the next year, especially when the season gets underway. Heck, I wouldn't be surprised if the SI list would be different if they came out with another in an hour.

I also understand that this is just the first of hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of mock drafts that will come out over the next year. But I do have a problem with neither Chuba Hubbard or Tylan Wallace being listed. I also believe that depending on the upcoming season, it's very possible that both could go in the first round.

The past couple of days have been rough for Cowboy football as this is the first time since the 2008 season that they haven't had a player drafted.

Two most recent Cowboys, A.J. Green and Kemah Siverand, both landed undrafted rookie free agents deals, Green with the Browns and Siverand with the Seahawks.

In the spirit of the 2020 NFL Draft, as well as the 2021 first round NFL mock draft above, we're also going to be taking a look at the list of potential Cowboys that could get drafted next year.

Based on the production from last season and projections for next season, as well as what class they're in, Oklahoma State could go from one of their worst NFL Drafts to the best in school history.

Below is a list of players (in no particular order) that will, and have the possibility, of being drafted.

  • Chuba Hubbard
  • Tylan Wallace
  • Amen Ogbongbemiga
  • Kolby Harvell-Peel
  • Teven Jenkins
  • Josh Sills
  • Malcolm Rodriguez
  • Dillon Stoner
  • Tre Sterling
  • Calvin Bundage
  • Rodarius Williams
  • Dezmon Jackson

This list is obviously subject to change based on upcoming production, injury, transfers in or out, etc, as well as potential players having breakout seasons and possibly declaring early.

