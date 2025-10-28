What Betting Odds Say About Oklahoma State-Kansas Matchup
Oklahoma State is set for another game this weekend against a Big 12 foe.
On Saturday, OSU will be in Lawrence for a matchup against Kansas. In OSU’s first matchup with Kansas since 2023, it will need to overcome all of the odds to finally get its first Big 12 win.
Betting odds for Oklahoma State-Kansas:
Spread: Kansas -24.5
Another week, another game OSU enters as a significant underdog. The Cowboys haven’t been favored in a Big 12 game this season, and that clearly won’t be changing anytime soon, but the margins OSU is projected to lose by continue to be eye-opening.
While the nearly 40-point spread against Texas Tech even made some sense, a 24.5-point spread against a .500 team that has lost its past two games by four possessions might be a new low for the Cowboys. Still, even if it seems a bit disrespectful, it’s hard to deny that the Cowboys’ status as the worst team in the Big 12 has earned them spreads just like this one.
Total: Over/Under 56.5 points
Considering Kansas is favored by a large margin against the Pokes, there is clearly a thought that the Jayhawks should be able to pile on the points in bunches. While that makes sense against a porous Cowboy defense, there is also still some reason to believe that Kansas won’t be able to score enough to push the total over.
Along with the fact that OSU’s offense is simply so bad it might not even score, the Jayhawks have put up exactly 17 points in their past two games and have crossed the 30-point mark only once in conference play.
Moneylines: Kansas -7500, Oklahoma State +2000
The Cowboys simply haven’t found a way to win this season against an FBS opponent. OSU has trailed by double digits in the fourth quarter of every FBS matchup this season and lost by double figures against every team except Tulsa.
Over the past few weeks, Clint Bowen’s defense has made some strides and the Cowboy offense has had its moments. However, OSU simply hasn’t been able to put together a complete performance in conference play and even keep a game close enough to matter in the final minutes.
All odds via ESPN Bet