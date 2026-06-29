What Happened Last Time Oklahoma State Cowboys Faced Each 2026 Opponent

The Oklahoma State Cowboys football team is under new management for the first time in more than 20 years.

With the firing of Mike Gundy last season, the Cowboys hired former North Texas head coach Eric Morris to take over the program. With that was a complete makeover, including nearly 20 of his former players from the Mean Green.

It’s up to Morris to turn around a program that went 1-11 last year and is 4-20 over the last two seasons. Gundy didn’t leave him much to work with, but in the transfer portal era, it’s what the new coach makes of the situation that matters more.

This will be his first season as a power conference head coach. Here is how his new team has done against each of its 12 opponents in 2026.

Tulsa: Sept. 19, 2025

The game that ended the Gundy era. The Cowboys hosted the Golden Hurricane and lost, 19-12, triggering Gundy’s firing as the program installed Doug Meachem as the interim coach, who failed to win a game before the Cowboys hired Morris.

All-Time Record: 44-28-5 OSU

Oregon: Sept. 6, 2025

The trip to Eugene did not go well for the Cowboys. It was the game before the loss to the Golden Hurricane so it helped pave the way for Gundy’s departure. Oregon won, 69-3, in a game that was essentially decided at halftime.

All-Time Record: 2-0 Oregon

Murray State: Never

Yes, the meeting between the Cowboys and the Racers on Sept. 19 will be the first meeting between the two teams in their history. Murray State will hit Stillwater looking to shock college football while the Cowboys will be looking for a relatively easy win.

All-Time Record: 0-0

West Virginia: Oct. 5, 2024

The game was the last time that the Mountaineers were in Stillwater, so this year’s game is a return trip to Morgantown and the Cowboys’ first since 2023. Since the matchup was within the last two years and OSU has an 18-game losing streak in Big 12 action, Cowboys fans know how this went. WVU won, 38-14.

All-Time Record: OSU: 10-6

UCF: Nov. 22, 2025

The Cowboys and the Knights have only met twice, and both meetings have come since the Knights joined the conference in 2023. This year’s meeting is in Stillwater but the last two have been in Orlando. Last year, the Knights claimed a 17-14 win to extend OSU’s league losing streak.

All-Time Record: 2-0 UCF

Houston: Oct. 11, 2025

The Cougars were on the rise toward a 10-win season when they headed to Stillwater to face the Cowboys. Oklahoma State was trying to put the Gundy era behind it and it wasn’t going great. Houston won the game, 39-17.

All-Time Record: Houston: 10-11-1

Colorado: Nov. 29, 2024

The trip to Boulder ended up in a 52-0 loss to Deion Sanders and Colorado. That ended a season in which the Cowboys lost all nine league games. This year’s matchup is in Stillwater, the former Big 8 and Big 12 rivals’ first meeting in Stillwater since 2009. The series dates back to 1920.

All-Time Record: Colorado: 20-27-1

Iowa State: Nov. 29, 2025

The Cowboys wrapped up last season at home against Iowa State, which didn’t know it at the time but it was going to lose its head coach, too. The Cyclones beat the Cowboys, 20-13, as OSU lost its 18th straight Big 12 game. The series dates back to 1926.

All-Time Record: OSU: 34-22-3

Kansas State: Nov. 15, 2025

The Wildcats rolled into Stillwater and claimed a 14-6 win as Kansas State lost its head at season’s end when Chris Klieman retired. He was replaced by Collin Klein, who faced the Cowboys as a player back in the day. This year’s game is in Manhattan.

All-Time Record: OSU: 43-26

Texas Tech: Oct. 25, 2025

Last year the Cowboys had to head to Lubbock and fell to the Red Raiders, 42-0, as Tech went on to win its first Big 12 title in program history. The last time the two teams played in Stillwater was in 2024, with the Cowboys losing, 56-48.

All-Time Record: Texas Tech: 24-25-3

Arizona State: Nov. 2, 2024

As Arizona State was making its surprise rise to the Big 12 crown and a College Football Playoff appearance, the Cowboys were one of the Sun Devils’ victims, as OSU lost, 42-21. The two teams have met six times.

All-Time Record: Tied 3-3

Kansas: Nov. 2, 2025

Oklahoma State made its way to Lawrence to play in the refurbished Booth last year and fell to the Jayhawks, 38-21. The two teams have a long-standing rivalry that goes back to 1923.

All-Time Record: OSU: 42-31-2