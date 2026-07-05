What Wins, What Loses Game for Oklahoma State Against Colorado in 2026

The Oklahoma State Cowboys begin the back half of their schedule on Oct. 24 when they face the Colorado Buffaloes in Stillwater.

By then the Cowboys and their fans should have a really good read on the direction of the team. At this point in 2025 the Cowboys were 1-5 and heading nowhere. Former head coach Mike Gundy was fired, and the Cowboys were already searching for a new head coach, a job ultimately filled by Eric Morris.

Colorado’s Deion Sanders is now in his fourth year as head coach, and he is flipping his roster trying to find the right combination of players to get back into contention in the Big 12.

Here is what wins and what loses the game for the Oklahoma State Cowboys against the Colorado Buffaloes.

What Wins the Game for Oklahoma State

A Hot Start

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to playing Colorado, athleticism and being able to counter it is key. Sanders likes to stack his team with athletes and while it doesn't always work in combination with one another, individual players can absolutely torch an opponent, especially the defense.

The Cowboys run the Air Raid offense and they're going to run a lot of plays. The key is to get off to a fast start, take the lead and hold it on defense. That includes pressuring quarterback Julian Lewis at every turn.

If the Cowboys can do that, then this will be their kind of football game.

Avoid Turnovers

That is the mantra every week in college football. But in a game where Oklahoma State is a likely home favorite, avoiding turnovers should have higher emphasis. Colorado was only two wins better than Oklahoma State last season. Looking at what both schools transferred in, the Cowboys look better on paper than the Buffs.

That shouldn't get Oklahoma State overconfident. It should get the Cowboys focused possessing the ball and not giving it up. When playing a team that looks weaker on paper, the worst possible thing is multiple turnovers. The Cowboys must play a clean football game.

What Loses the Game for Oklahoma State

Letting Julian Lewis Get Loose

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a lot of buzz around Colorado’s Julian Lewis as the opening day starter last season as a true freshman. One of the wisest things that Sanders did last season was give Lewis a soft landing.

He only played in four games, but he showed off the athleticism and the raw talent that made him one of the highest rated recruits in the country coming out of high school. Sanders brought in Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator and the offense should be better tailored to Lewis’ talents.

By Game 7 of the season the Cowboys should have all the tape they need defensively. By then Lewis should be confident in the offense. OSU must slow him down or it could be a long game for the Cowboys.

Not Limiting the Buffs’ Pass Rush

Colorado could have one of the more unique pass rushes in the Big 12. It's not because the Buffs will do anything exotic. It's because it's essentially brand new. Between bringing in Tulane’s Santana Hopper and a host of FCS stars, the Buffaloes expect to have waves of players that can rush the passer in 2026. It's a smart move not putting all your eggs in one basket with one elite pass rusher. It makes it more difficult for offensive lines to protect.

That will be Oklahoma State's task in this game. With the Buffs set to send waves of defenders at quarterback Drew Mestemaker, the offensive line must be consistently good in protection the entire game. If Oklahoma State can't do that, the chances of Colorado forcing a turnover or two go way up.