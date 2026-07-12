What Wins, What Loses Game for Oklahoma State Against Iowa State in 2026

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will spend Halloween on the road when they face the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 31

This could be the start of what might be the toughest stretch of the season for the Cowboys. By this point, Oklahoma State could have a bowl game in sight and with contests against Kansas State and Texas Tech down the line, the margins for making a bowl game and, potentially, challenging for a berth in the Big 12 title game could be growing short.

Like Oklahoma State, Iowa State has a new head coach in Jimmy Rogers. Like the Cowboys, the Cyclones are dealing with a massive amount of transfer turnover. This has the potential to be one of the most intriguing games on Oklahoma State’s schedule in 2026. These are two teams heading in the same direction but one is perceived to be a bit better than the other.

Here is what wins and what loses the game for the Oklahoma State Cowboys against the Iowa State Cyclones.

What Wins the Game for Oklahoma State

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Win at Quarterback

Both the Cowboys and the Cyclones will have new starting quarterbacks in 2026. Oklahoma State brought in former North Texas star Drew Mestemaker, who followed his head coach, Eric Morris, from Denton. Meanwhile, Rogers tapped a three-year starter from Arkansas State in Jaylen Reagor.

Mestemaker was the most productive quarterback in the country in 2025 in terms of passing yards and is already generating stealthy Heisman buzz and potential NFL draft buzz, depending upon how his season goes. Reagor has been consistent at Arkansas State, proving to be a quality passer and runner as he was named the Sun Belt freshman of the year in 2023.

Both offenses will be geared toward their talents. This is a battle Mestemaker and the Cowboys must win.

Win The Turnover Game

Want to throw a wrench in the works at a road game? Just force a turnover. Or maybe two. That's the approach the Cowboys defense must have when it plays Iowa State.

Jack Trice Stadium is a tough place to play. And if it's a night game? Well ask UCF how that worked out for them in 2024 when they lost a game on a miracle comeback navigated by former ISU star Rocco Becht? There is magic in that place (after all Hilton Coliseum is nearby).

It's one of the best venues in the Big 12 and the easiest way to shut it up is to force an early turnover. For Oklahoma State to win this game and put the Cyclones on their heels, an early turnover is key.

What Loses the Game for Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Letting ISU Take an Early Lead

Iowa State’s offense always been an unusual cat in the Big 12. While many teams run the Air Raid or high-paced offenses, the Cyclones have always been more methodical. Former coach Matt Campbell had no problem airing it out, but his team did it with two and three-tight end formations that confused defenses.

Rogers wants downhill football. These Cyclones will run the ball to set up play play-action down the field. If the Cyclones establish the run early, that’s an issue for OSU. Effective running sets up effective play-action and can set up early scores. For the road team it’s always key to not fall behind early. If Iowa State gets its offense going in the right direction and gets an early lead, it has an offensive scheme that can make it hard for the Cowboys to get back in the game.

Letting Cameron Pettaway Take Over the Game

New Iowa State running back Cameron Pettaway has the potential to be one of the most intriguing players in the conference. Not only is he a capable running back, but he was one of the best kickoff returners in the country at Bowling Green and earned freshman all-America honors.

He might be the fastest offensive player on the Cyclones’ new-look offense and because he can play multiple positions, he has the potential to give Oklahoma State's defense fits. This is a key matchup for the Cowboys.

They're going to have to keep track of Pettaway on offense, perhaps even spy a player on him. Cowboys special teams is going to have to build a fence around him on kickoff returns. If they don't slow down Pettaway, he has the potential to change the game in one play. And that's not good for the Cowboys.